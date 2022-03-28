Padma Awards 2022: From Suchitra Krishna Ella, Neeraj Chopra, to Sulochana Chavan; here are winners

Padma Vibhushan winners included Hindustani classical music expert Dr Prabha Atre and former CM of Uttar Pradesh and BJP stalwart Kalyan Singh (in the posthumous category). Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and singer Sonu Nigam were among those honoured with the Padma Shri.

President Kovind presented Padma Bhushan to Dr Krishna Murthy Ella for Trade & Industries. He is the Chairman of Bharat Biotech International Limited, a company that has delivered over 5 billion vaccine doses in over 123 developing countries through UNICEF and GAVI. Padma Bhushan was also presented to Smt Suchitra Krishna Ella. She is the co-founder of Bharat Biotech International Limited.

Padma Shri was presented to Shri Neeraj Chopra for Sports. He is the first Track & Field athlete to win a gold medal for India at the Olympic games.

President Kovind presented Padma Shri to Smt Sulochana Chavan for Art. Known for her "Lavanis" in Marathi, she has rendered voice to around 250 Hindi songs and over 5,000 songs in Marathi.

President Kovind presented Padma Shri to Shri Sonu Nigam for Art. A well-known singer and music director, he has sung over 6,000 songs in more than 28 languages.

President Kovind presented Padma Bhushan to Shri Victor Banerjee for Art. A renowned actor, he has worked in several award-winning films and also worked extensively on stage in Calcutta and Bombay in theatre ranging from Musicals to Shakespeare, Opera to Folk theatre.

President Kovind presented Padma Shri to Shri Sumit Antil for Sports. He is a para athlete, who won gold medal in Paralympics 2020 Tokyo by breaking the world record three times in a single final. He currently holds world record in Para Athletics F64 category in Javelin throw.

President Kovind presented Padma Bhushan to Dr Pratibha Ray for Literature and Education. An internationally acclaimed Indian writer, she has immensely enriched the modern Odia literature by her pioneering short stories and novels, travelogues and essays.

President Kovind presented Padma Vibhushan to Shri Kalyan Singh (posthumous) for Public Affairs. A politician and social worker, he was known as a veteran administrator and grassroot level leader who had connect with the masses.

President Kovind presented Padma Vibhushan to Dr Prabha Atre for Art. An internationally renowned vocalist representing the Kirana gharana, she has excelled as a brilliant thinker, academician, author, composer, researcher and reformer.

President Kovind presented Padma Shri to Shri Abdulkhader Imamsab Nadakattin for Grassroots Innovation. Chairman of Vishwashanthi Agriculture Research Centre, Annigeri, he has developed a number of user friendly agriculture innovations.

President Kovind presented Padma Shri to Pandit Shivnath Mishra for Art. A Sitarist from Benares Gharana, he represents a long lineage of Benares Gharana music tradition. He plays the four styles of Benares Gayaki Ang - Dhrupad, Khayal, Thumri, and Tappa.