No More Half Fare: Free Bus Travel Coming for Disabled Men in AP & Telangana
Free Bus Scheme: Currently, free travel on RTC buses is available for women in both Telugu states. In the coming days, this facility will also be extended to some men.
Free bus for men too
Women in Telugu states travel free on RTC buses, a promise kept by both governments. Now, some men will also get this benefit. Let's see who is eligible for this new scheme.
Free bus travel for these men in AP
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu announced free bus travel for disabled people. Soon, they will travel for free, just like women. Currently, they get a 50% discount on fares.
Free journey for disabled in Telangana too
Telangana is also planning free RTC bus travel for the disabled. Minister Adluri Laxman confirmed talks are on with the CM. Disabled men will soon travel free on buses.
These states offer free bus travel for women..
Besides Telugu states, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Punjab also offer free bus travel for women. The schemes are named Mahalakshmi in Telangana and Stree Shakti in AP.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.