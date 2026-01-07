A Mumbai BEST bus conductor misbehaved with a passenger, leading to a physical scuffle captured on video. The viral footage has raised concerns about commuter safety, accountability of transport staff, and the wet lease model used by BEST.

A shocking video from a Mumbai BEST bus has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and concern. In the footage, the bus conductor can be seen misbehaving during an argument with a passenger, which escalates into a physical scuffle. What is particularly surprising is the fearlessness of the person filming the incident, who continues to capture the unfolding chaos without backing down. The video has reignited debates about commuter safety and the accountability of public transport staff in the city.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Conductor’s Misbehaviour Escalates Into Physical Altercation

According to the video, which has been widely shared on social media platforms, the argument between the passenger and the conductor intensifies quickly. The confrontation reaches a point where the conductor resorts to physical violence, leaving other commuters shocked and concerned for their safety. The footage highlights not only the incident itself but also the growing need for stricter monitoring and discipline among transport personnel.

Scroll to load tweet…

Public Voices Concern Over Wet-Lease Model

Many social media users have expressed dissatisfaction with the current wet-lease model used by BEST.

One user commented on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “These are the perils of relying on the wet-lease model. @myBESTBus should have ownership of its complete fleet of buses and directly employ the entire workforce instead of getting it through contractors. Only then will they fear the consequences of such rowdy behaviour.”

This reflects a broader public sentiment that contractor-managed staff may not be as accountable as directly employed personnel.

Calls for Accountability and Safer Public Transport

The viral video has prompted calls for urgent action from BEST authorities and transport regulators. Citizens are demanding stricter background checks, enhanced training, and better supervision for bus conductors to ensure commuter safety. The incident also highlights the importance of proper grievance redressal systems, enabling passengers to report misbehaviour without fear of retaliation.