PM Modi handed over land ownership documents to tea garden workers in Assam. He also released the 22nd PM Kisan instalment while inaugurating 13 key infrastructure projects worth Rs 19,577.58 crore to boost the state's connectivity and commerce.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Assam visit, handed over land ownership documents to tea garden workers. He also released the 22nd instalment of the PM Kisan scheme while inaugurating key infrastructure projects to boost the state's connectivity and commerce. The projects included the Kapili Hydroelectric Project 120 MW, Rs 2,320 crore, the Ekta Mall at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, Rs 298 crore, and the expansion of the Numaligarh-Siliguri product pipeline from 1.72 million to 5.5 million metric tonnes.

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PM Inaugurates Projects Worth Over Rs 19,500 Crore

According to a press release, the PM dedicated and initiated 13 projects worth Rs 19,577.58 crore spanning multiple sectors of hydrocarbons, power, shipping, railways, etc. at a programme held at Jyoti Bishnu Antarjataik Kala Mandir here in the presence of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Key Infrastructure and Connectivity Initiatives

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the first phase of the North East Gas Grid, the Rail Fed POL Terminal at Panchgram, electrified railway lines spanning Chaparmukh-Dibrugarh, Rangia-Murkongselek, Badarpur-Silchar, and Badarpur-Churaibari, and laid the foundation for a 1.43-kilometre ropeway from Kamakhya Junction to Kamakhya Temple, Rs 201 crore. He performed the Bhumi Pujan for the Regional Centre of Excellence in Bogibeel and launched cruise terminals at Neamati and Biswanath Ghat to boost river tourism on the Brahmaputra.

CM Sarma Hails 'Historic Moment' for Assam

According to the Assam Chief Minister's Office, CM Sarma described the occasion as a historic and proud moment for Assam, highlighting that the people of the state had the privilege of welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated several transformative projects for them. He said that from inaugurating the PM Ekta Mall to promote the One District One Product initiative, to dedicating the elevated road connecting Pandu Port Complex to NH-27, all initiatives will strengthen Assam's connectivity, commerce and local enterprise.

The Chief Minister also said that the launch of the release of the 22nd is a significant step towards farmers' welfare. Sarma said that PM Modi also distributed land pattas to tea garden workers. Besides, he launched the initiation of several other development projects to expedite the progress of Assam.

Expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister, the Assam CM said that it is because of the initiatives of Prime Minister Modi that the dream of 'A' for Assam has become a reality. He said that Prime Minister Modi has been the guiding force in the state government's efforts to make Assam a model state for the entire nation. CM Sarma said that with the sustained guidance of the Prime Minister and the blessings of the people of Assam, the State government remains steadfast in its resolve to build a prosperous and self-reliant Assam.

State Government's Development Milestones

Giving a snapshot of the all-round development taking place in Assam, the Chief Minister said that the State government has taken strong steps to move the state toward a new horizon of development. Referring to the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, CM Sarma said Assam received investment proposals worth Rs. 5.18 lakh crore. During this five-year term, the State government has appointed about 1.65 lakh youth to government jobs. It has also extended the benefits of the Orunodoi scheme to 40 lakh women and supported 32 lakh women to pursue entrepreneurship through Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan. He added that the government has honoured seven lakh tea garden workers through the Eti Koli Duti Paat scheme and has taken up several far-reaching development projects.

Economic Corridors Planned for Future Growth

The Chief Minister also mentioned the plans to build three economic corridors in the state. For instance, he said that the Prime Minister will launch the construction of the proposed corridor between Silchar and Guwahati on Friday. He also said that the government has discussed similar corridors from Srirampur to Guwahati and from Guwahati to Tinsukia.

The Chief Minister said that whenever Assam dreams, Prime Minister Modi's support always helps turn those dreams into reality. He noted that peace has returned to Assam, and a wave of development has begun, adding that it is now time to dream bigger. Highlighting the Prime Minister's vision of building an Amrit Bharat by 2047, a nation among the most developed and advanced globally, he emphasised that Assam is progressing with the resolve to become one of the leading states in that Amrit Bharat.

Assam CM said that PM Modi, giving a boost to Assam's inland waterways and maritime infrastructure, inaugurated the elevated road connecting Pandu Port to NH-27. He also performed the Bhumi Pujan for the Regional Centre of Excellence (RCoE) in Bogibeel, Dibrugarh, and the Cruise Terminal at Neamati.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, Power Minister Prasanta Phukan, Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare Minister Rupesh Gowala, Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia, several legislators, and many other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)