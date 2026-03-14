Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia lauded PM Modi's visit, highlighting his affection for the state through schemes worth Rs 50,000 crore. The PM released the 22nd PM-KISAN instalment and inaugurated projects worth Rs 19,480 crore.

PM's Visit a 'Symbol of Love' for Assam: BJP

Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Saikia said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit reflects his affection for the state, with the distribution of funds under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and schemes worth around Rs 50,000 crore.

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Speaking to reporters here, Saikia said, "The Prime Minister has come today with a lot of love for Assam. The distribution of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (funds) and schemes worth around Rs 50,000 crore. Whenever the Prime Minister comes to Assam, he comes with a big package. His dream of making a developed Assam is a symbol of his love."

PM Modi Releases PM-KISAN Funds, Slams Congress

His remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the 22nd instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme to over 9.3 crore farmers across the country, under which eligible farmers receive Rs 2,000 directly into their bank accounts.

Addressing an event where he unveiled projects of Rs 19,480 crore in the poll-bound state, PM Modi slammed the Congress, accusing it of a "lack of commitment to the nation" and said it "remains focused on spreading misinformation and falsehoods".

"Just a little while ago, a message has reached the accounts of millions of farmers that the PM Samman Nidhi has been deposited. These are the same farmer brothers and sisters, most of whom did not have a mobile phone or any account in a bank before 2014. Today, more than Rs 4.25 lakh crore have been deposited in the accounts of millions of such farmers so far," he said.

Specifically, around 19 lakh farmers in Assam have received nearly Rs 8,000 crore to date.

"This is something even the developed nations of the world cannot match. With one click, money reaches crores of farmers directly," he stressed.

Virtual Foundation Stone Laying in Kokrajhar

Due to inclement weather, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for development works in Kokrajhar via video conferencing. He expressed apologies for not being able to visit in person and acknowledged the contributions of personalities like Bodofa Upendranath Brahma and Roopnath Brahma. He affirmed, "It has always been my endeavour to repay this debt by serving you and developing this region." (ANI)