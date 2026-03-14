Telangana CM Revanth Reddy lauded Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for providing 100+ acres for the Musi River project by shifting an Agniveer camp. Reddy also assured comprehensive rehabilitation for all residents affected by the project.
Rehabilitation for Affected ResidentsThe Chief Minister also addressed concerns about the rehabilitation of people affected by the Musi River rejuvenation project, assuring them that the government will identify suitable locations within their Assembly constituencies and construct homes for them. "All these people of ours here make a living by doing odd jobs; if they are relocated far away, it will become very difficult for us- it will cause us great hardship. We took their suggestions into account. In the coming days, we will identify suitable locations within that Assembly constituency--specifically in the areas adjacent to the Musi River--and we will find land and construct homes for those people," said Reddy.The Chief Minister emphasised that the government will not abandon the affected residents and assured them of comprehensive help. "Why would we abandon them on the streets? We are their family. It was because of their support that I became the Chief Minister. I did not become Chief Minister to cause them sorrow or to inflict harm upon them. They are my people. They offered their prayers for me. That is precisely why, within just two years, I have achieved success as Chief Minister," said the CM.He said he holds no enmity with the poor and understands their hardships. "Why on earth would I attempt to cause them harm? What enmity do I have with them? What grievance could I possibly hold against the poor? I do not reside in grand bungalows or sprawling farmhouses. I, too, move around among the public, and I always live in close communion with the poor. I can truly understand their hardships and the very beat of their hearts. My entire administrative machinery stands ready to assist them. Our MLAs, our ministers, and our officers--everyone is prepared. Whatever their needs may be, we will ensure they are met," Reddy added.
Addressing Real Estate CriticismReddy, while addressing criticism about focusing on real estate, said it will create employment for lakhs of workers and bring investment to the state. "People say Reddy only thinks about real estate. Yes, I definitely think about it. Lakhs of workers will get jobs. Investment will come. Why not do real estate, pharma, IT, tourism? All this is the government's responsibility. These people forget. My thinking is with the poor," he said.
About the Musi River Rejuvenation ProjectThe Musi River rejuvenation project is a major initiative of the Telangana government that aims to restore the river ecosystem, improve flood management, and develop public spaces along the riverbanks. The proposed Gandhi Sarovar project is expected to be one of the first components implemented under the broader riverfront development plan. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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