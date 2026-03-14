Telangana CM Revanth Reddy called the Musi Rejuvenation Project a new 'growth engine' for the state, assuring it won't seize assets. He slammed the BRS for spreading 'false propaganda' and challenged them to support the development initiative.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reaffirmed that the Musi Rejuvenation Project has been conceived with a big objective of developing a new facility of a "growth engine" for the state. Speaking at the "Musi Invites" programme on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the Musi project was neither against anyone nor intended to forcibly seize anyone's assets.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Slams BRS for 'False Propaganda'

"The entire world is looking towards Hyderabad, which is a safe city. If anyone goes against the wishes of the poor, can they come to power again?" the CM asked. In a scathing attack on opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for peddling "false propaganda" against the Musi project, the CM said they were spreading misinformation to create panic among people.

"Our government firmly believes that we exercise the powers as a custodian of the state and not show the authority," Reddy said.

The Chief Minister challenged the opposition leaders to stay for at least three months in the Musi area, saying that the government was ready to construct a container house for them. "Shall we simply abandon this city, which possesses such a magnificent heritage? Why did the previous BRS government neglect the Musi project and now obstruct it? Obstructing development is not the solution to the problem," said Reddy.

The Chief Minister demanded that the opposition explain the valid reasons for opposing the project. The CM took strong exception to the opposition party labelling the Musi "beautification" project as "lootification".

Project's Vision and Justification

Further, the Chief Minister said that it is our duty to preserve and protect the historical city. "The opposition was attempting to obstruct the Musi project out of fear that the successful execution of the project would bring great repute to the Congress party and him," said Reddy, adding, "I am one of you and ready to receive advice and suggestions from all. Let us complete this project with the cooperation of everyone."

"Nothing wrong in doing real estate business and tourism development for state development. What is wrong if the government engages in real estate for the sake of the state's interests? What is wrong with developing tourism?" he said.

Reddy also raised objections to the opposition statements that bulldozers are being deployed in the Musi River basin area. "When we seek to implement a law enacted by the Central Government, some individuals threaten to obstruct us. This initiative is not merely about the rejuvenation of the Musi River, but also about preserving our culture and history. As part of this effort, the government has already restored Nalla Cheruvu, Bathukamma Kunta, and Bamruk-ud-Doula," he added.

The CM also said that it was at the confluence of the Musi and Eesa rivers where Mahatma Gandhi's ashes were immersed. "How many tourists actually visit Bapu Ghat? Due to pollution, the Musi River has turned toxic. Nalgonda district people are facing trouble due to Musi pollution. Originating in Ranga Reddy district, the Musi River became heavily polluted in Hyderabad," he added.

Reddy asserted that the development we are undertaking is for the sake of future generations. "It is our duty to protect nature and the environment. With the rejuvenation of the Musi River, the state will transform into a powerful engine of growth. Even during the construction of the Outer Ring Road, some individuals lost their lands," he said.

Compensation for Affected People

On compensation for those affected, the CM said the government possess comprehensive details regarding all those displaced within the Musi river basin area "We possess comprehensive details regarding all those displaced within the Musi River basin area. Our government is making efforts to construct houses, following discussions with the Jana Andolan Sangh. In addition to providing schools and other amenities, we are striving to create employment opportunities for them within those very localities. Our government exists solely to serve the welfare of the poor", the CM said.

Historical Context and Legacy

Countering opposition claims that the cost of the Gandhi statue will be Rs 5,000 crores, the CM said Mahatma Gandhi proved that even the greatest of wars can be won through peace. "Do we not have the responsibility of carrying forward the ideals of such a great soul? Shall we let slip this opportunity to rewrite our own history?" he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that both the Musi River and the city of Hyderabad possess a magnificent history. "Human civilisation has historically flourished around rivers. We have held consultations with intellectuals from all walks of life to seek their suggestions regarding the nature of development that needs to be undertaken," he said.

The CM noted that in 1908, Musi floods inundated the city. At that time, after consulting with the renowned engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, the Nizam commissioned the construction of the Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar reservoirs to mitigate the flood threat. "For over a century, these reservoirs have served not only to safeguard the city from floods but also to quench the thirst of its residents," he said.

Revanth Reddy observed that although many CMs ruled the state, history remembered only a select few. "Only those who formulate and execute development plans with true vision are the ones who are remembered in history. The Nizam rulers transformed the city of Hyderabad into a vibrant economic hub. Shouldn't we provide proper infrastructure for the poor? Shouldn't we create blue-collar jobs and foster tourism development? Shouldn't we boost the night economy? Will history forgive us if we fail to accomplish even ten percent of what the Nizam achieved," the CM pointed out. (ANI)