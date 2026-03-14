AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi wrote to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, reminding him of unfulfilled promises to minorities from the Congress's 'Abhaya Hastham' manifesto, including financial, educational, and welfare schemes, two years into the government's term.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has written to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, highlighting that several promises made to minorities in the Congress manifesto (Abhaya Hastham) remain unfulfilled even after two years of the government being in power.

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In a post on X, Akbaruddin Owaisi said he has written to the Chief Minister seeking implementation of the promises without further delay. "I Have Written To The Hon'ble @TelanganaCMO Highlighting That Several Promises Made To Minorities In The #Congress Manifesto (#AbhayaHastham) Remain Unfulfilled Even After Two Years. The Government Must Honour Its Commitments And Implement These Promises Without Further Delay," Akbar Owaisi posted.

In a letter dated March 5, addressed to the Telangana Chief Minister, the AIMIM leader congratulated Reddy on Congress completing two years in power. "In this backdrop, I think it is time for us to take a look at the implementation of the Congress manifesto for 2023 Assembly polls in the State. I would like to confine myself to the promises contained in the Abhaya Hastham Manifesto with reference to Minority Declaration, Six Guarantees and Manifesto Highlights," Owaisi said.

He said a cursory look will show that, except for only two promises, all other assurances in the Minority Declaration and Minorities Welfare Highlights are yet to be fulfilled. "Even as the minorities in the State are expectantly awaiting the implementation of these promises, there is virtually no word from the Government on the status and time-line for the implementation of these promises," he said.

Unfulfilled Financial & Reservation Promises

Owaisi highlighted that the Minority Declaration talks about financial upliftment and empowerment of minorities, but only the Caste Census has been conducted, though after overshooting the six-month deadline. "Follow-up action is yet to be initiated for ensuring fair reservation for all the backward classes, including the minorities, in government jobs, educational institutions and government welfare schemes," he said.

The second major promise relates to enhancing the minorities welfare budget to Rs 4,000 crores and introducing a dedicated minorities sub-plan to ensure optimal budget allocation and utilisation. "However, no action has been initiated on introduction of minorities sub-plan though two financial years are over and we are going in for the third budget of the Congress government," Owaisi wrote.

He also highlighted that the promise for the provision of Rs 1,000 crore annually for a subsidised loaning programme for jobless minority youth and women remains unfulfilled.

Education and Employment Schemes Awaited

On education and employment equity, Owaisi pointed out that while the Congress manifesto promised to introduce Abdul Kalam Taufa-e-Taleem scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to minority Ph.D scholars, Rs one lakh for completing post-graduation, Rs 25,000 upon graduation, Rs 15,000 for intermediate and Rs 10,000 to students passing 10th grade, there is no word as to when this will see the light of the day.

He said the Sikh Minority Finance Corporation was yet to be established, and vacancies in all the minority institutions, such as the Waqf Board, Minorities and Christian Finance Corporations, the Haj House, and the Urdu Academy, remain unfilled. "There is no action to conduct Special DSC for recruiting Urdu medium teachers," Owaisi said.

Religious Rights and Culture

On religious rights and culture, he said the monthly honorarium for Imams and Muezzins has not been raised to Rs 12,000 per month, and no action is taken to extend this scheme to Khadims of Dargahs, Pastors of Churches and Granthis of Gurudwaras.

"We are yet to see action on amending the Telangana Minorities Commission Act. Similarly, no action is visible for reclaiming the encroached wakf properties and for protection of Muslim graveyards and Christian cemeteries," he said.

Pending Infrastructure and Welfare Schemes

Owaisi noted that under the infrastructure and welfare sector, action is taken to fulfil the promise for the provision of house sites and Rs 5 lakh assistance for the construction of houses to minority communities, also under Indiramma Indlu housing scheme. "However, the minorities are awaiting the enhancement of assistance under Shaadi Mubarak scheme to Rs 1.6 lakh for newly-wed couples," he said.

He also highlighted that the Congress manifesto promised promotion of inclusivity and growth, including revitalisation of SETWIN for skill development training and transformation of Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) to develop infrastructure in the Old City of Hyderabad.

"All in all, most of the promises remain on paper as firm action is yet to be initiated with a definitive time-frame for implementation of these assurances," Owaisi said.

The AIMIM leader concluded by expressing hope that the Congress government will initiate steps at the earliest to fulfil the promises in its manifesto, especially the Minority Declaration, to ensure that the state progress card is quite impressive before the Congress seeks another term in the next Assembly elections in 2028-29. (ANI)