Odisha Police's Central Range has deployed extensive security and traffic arrangements for the Shrabana Mela (Bol Bom) to ensure the safe and orderly movement of thousands of Kanwariyas and devotees visiting Shiva temples across various districts.

Elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been put in place across the districts under Odisha Police's Central Range for the Shrabana Mela (Bol Bom) to ensure the safe and orderly movement of thousands of Kanwariyas and devotees visiting Shiva temples during the holy month of Shravana.

The arrangements had been made for the Shravana Mondays observed on August 3, 10 and 17, as well as the upcoming August 24. During the period, large numbers of Kanwariyas undertake journeys carrying holy water from rivers, including the Prachi and Bhargavi, to various Shiva temples. Police personnel have been deployed at important temples, major routes, river crossings, traffic points and other vulnerable locations. The deployment is aimed at managing crowds, regulating traffic and ensuring the safe movement of devotees.

District-Wise Security Deployment

Puri District

In Puri district, arrangements have been made at prominent Shiva temples including Shree Loknath Dev Temple, Jodalinga Shiv Temple and Balikapileswar Temple. Composite deployment has also been made at traffic points, along National Highway routes and near the Bhargavi River under Chandanpur Police Station. The deployment includes three Additional SPs, 10 DSPs/ACs, 17 Inspectors, 66 SIs/ASIs, 20 Havildars, 66 Constables and Women Constables, 12 platoons and two sections of force, besides 253 Home Guards.

Cuttack District

In Cuttack, special arrangements have been made at Dhabaleswar Shiva Temple under Gurudijhatia Police Station, where more than 50,000 devotees, including women and children, are expected. Six platoons of force, along with police officers and personnel of different ranks, have been deployed. At Singhanath Shiva Temple under Badamba Police Station, around 3,500 to 4,000 devotees are expected. One platoon of force, along with additional personnel from the district headquarters and Athagarh Sub-Division, has been deployed.

Other Key Districts

Nayagarh has also made extensive arrangements at major Shiva temples. Around 20,000 to 25,000 devotees are expected at Ladukeswar Temple under Saranakul Police Station, while 10,000 to 15,000 devotees are expected at Dutikeswar Temple under Odagaon Police Station. Police deployment has also been made at 12 other Shiva temples across the district.

In Jagatsinghpur, arrangements cover Shiva temples under 10 police stations, including Jagatsinghpur, Biridi, Naugaon, Raghunathpur, Tirtol, Balikuda, Paradeep Lock, Kujanga and Bandar Marine areas. Two platoons of force have been deployed, while two sections have been exclusively stationed at Gorekhnath Shiva Temple under Tirtol Police Station.

In Jajpur, seven sections of force have been deployed at Shiva temples under Badachana, Dharmasala, Kuakhia, Jajpur Town, Binjharpur and Panikoili police stations.

In Khordha, all police stations have been alerted and sensitised about the movement of Kanwariyas through their respective jurisdictions. Similar arrangements have been made in Kendrapara, where police stations have been alerted about the movement of devotees, particularly those travelling through Rajkanika towards Aradi Shiva Temple in Bhadrak. Arrangements have also been made for their safe passage by boats.

Police Directives and Public Appeal

Police personnel have been directed to coordinate closely with temple authorities, local administration and other stakeholders. Crowd management, traffic regulation, river crossings and prevention of untoward incidents remain key areas of focus.

Police have appealed to devotees to follow designated routes and crossing points, avoid overcrowding and comply with safety and traffic instructions. They have also urged Kanwariyas and pilgrims to remain vigilant and cooperate with personnel deployed along the routes.

The Central Range Police said it remains committed to conducting the Shrabana Mela in a safe, peaceful and orderly manner while facilitating the religious observances and smooth movement of devotees.