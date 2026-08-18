Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said new hospitals, including Osmania and TIMS, will be ready by Dec 2027, adding 10,000 beds. He aims for corporate-level care for the poor and criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting healthcare.

New Hospitals to Add 10,000 Beds by 2027

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that the new Osmania General Hospital, LB Nagar and Alwal TIMS hospitals, and the Warangal Super Specialty Hospital would be completed and made available for medical services by December 9, 2027. Speaking after inaugurating the Sanathnagar TIMS hospital in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said completion of these projects would take the total number of hospital beds available in Telangana to around 10,000.

He said a dedicated director would be appointed for each hospital to oversee operations and ensure that necessary facilities were provided for patients and their attendants. Revanth Reddy directed officials to develop the new TIMS hospitals on the lines of corporate hospitals so that poor and middle-class patients could access high-quality, super-specialty treatment at government facilities. He also instructed officials to provide incentives to super-specialty doctors willing to work additional hours in government hospitals.

Healthcare Spending and Priorities

The Chief Minister said the State government had given top priority to healthcare and had taken steps to revive and complete projects that had remained pending. He said TIMS hospitals were being established with the objective of providing corporate-standard healthcare to the poor. According to the Chief Minister, the government had spent Rs 2,700 crore under the Aarogyasri scheme and released Rs 2,526 crore through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), taking the expenditure on healthcare support for the poor to Rs 5,226 crore. He said the government had spent a total of Rs 21,800 crore on the Medical and Health Department during the last two years.

CM Reddy Criticises Previous BRS Government

Revanth Reddy criticised the previous BRS government, alleging that it had neglected the health sector and failed to construct a new Osmania hospital despite the existing facility remaining in a dilapidated condition for years. He alleged that the previous government had only laid foundation stones for the TIMS hospitals and the Warangal Super Specialty Hospital without completing the projects. Taking a dig at the former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family, Revanth Reddy alleged that the previous administration had focused on farmhouses in Erravalli, Janwada, Moinabad, and Shankarpalli while neglecting public healthcare. He said the former rulers should introspect on their record in the health sector.

Rejects KTR's Claims on TIMS Hospitals

The Chief Minister also criticised BRS working president K T Rama Rao's claim that the TIMS hospitals were constructed by the previous government. He questioned why the BRS government had not inaugurated the hospitals during its tenure if it had actually completed the projects. Revanth Reddy said the people would not believe what he described as false propaganda by the BRS.

Government's Future Priorities and Employment Initiatives

He asserted that his government would continue to present its record of work before the people and said healthcare and education, along with agriculture and women's welfare, remained among the top priorities of the people's government. The Chief Minister also highlighted employment opportunities for Telangana's nursing students, particularly in countries such as Germany and Japan, and said the government was working to create pathways for the State's youth to secure jobs abroad. (ANI)

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