Union Minister Kiren Rijiju alleged that the Congress was turning into a 'Maoist party' amid a row over PM Modi's 'dimagi Naxal' remark. He said while the remark wasn't targeted, Congress leaders thought it was aimed at them.

Rijiju alleges Congress turning into 'Maoist party'

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday alleged that the Congress was turning into a "Maoist party" amid a row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "dimagi Naxal" remark.

Prime Minister Modi, from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, stated that while the Naxals who took up arms in the jungle have been eliminated, there are also 'dimagi naxals', who are there in various parts of the country and need to be "identified and isolated." While several opposition leaders criticised the remark, Congress MP P Chidambaram posted on X, "I am proud to be a dimagi naxal!"

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju maintained that the Prime Minister's remark was not targeted at a particular opposition party, while Congress leaders thought it was aimed at them. However, he alleged that the National Advisory Council under Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was "dominated by individuals holding such ideologies" and now the Congress "appears to be turning into a Maoist party."

He claimed that "ideological Naxalism" encompasses separatist tendencies and groups or individuals advocating positions such as restoration of Article 370 or attempts to create divisions between the Northeast and the rest of the country. Kiren Rijiju said, "In a way, the Congress party has transformed itself into a Maoist and Naxalite entity. While the National Advisory Council under Sonia Gandhi was previously dominated by individuals holding such ideologies, the entire Congress party now appears to be turning into a Maoist party. Having already become akin to the Muslim League, they are now moving towards becoming a Maoist party as well."

Rijiju invokes former PM Manmohan Singh

He said that PM Modi echoed former PM Manmohan Singh's remarks on Naxalism. The Union Minister said, "The Prime Minister's point--echoing what Manmohan Singh had also stated--is that Maoism and Naxalism pose the greatest threat to the country's internal security and must be eradicated. Under PM Modi's leadership, the armed Naxalites fighting against the nation have been largely eliminated. However, the underlying ideology persists in urban areas, and that too must be dealt with. Congress thought this was about them."

Defining 'Dimagi Naxals'

"I clearly explained what Naxalism means and who the 'Dimagi Naxals' are--those who advocate for the country's fragmentation, support Article 370, or call for the separation of the Northeast. They show no empathy for the families of those who fall victim to Naxalism; whether it involves personnel from the Army, CRPF, SSB, BSF, ITBP, CISF, or NSG, these Maoists and intellectual Naxals celebrate when such individuals are killed. That is precisely what I mean by 'Dimagi Naxals'--and one wonders if Congress itself subscribes to this view," Rijiju added.

Congress Criticism and Response

Earlier on Monday, Kiren Rijiju hit out at the Congress over its criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on "dimagi naxals", asking the party to apologise to the family of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as he described Naxalism as the country's biggest internal security challenge.

Sharing a 2006 statement by the former Prime Minister on X, Rijiju said, "It would not be an exaggeration to say that the problem of naxalism is the single biggest internal security challenge ever faced by our country' - Dr. Manmohan Singh on 13 April 2006. Congress party must apologise & say sorry to the Family of former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh ji."

Congress and former Union Minister P Chidambaram have criticised "Dimagi Naxals" as a political "abuse" being used by the BJP against its opponents, describing it as a new variant of earlier labels such as "urban Naxals", "Andolanjeevi" and "tukde tukde gang". (ANI)