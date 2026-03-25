Mumbai Weather Update: Clear Skies, Hot and Humid Conditions on March 25
Mumbai is expected to experience typical late-March weather on March 25, with clear skies and rising humidity levels. Temperatures will remain warm, and residents may feel increased discomfort due to coastal humidity and limited wind activity.
On March 25, Mumbai is likely to witness mainly clear skies with no significant rainfall activity. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 33°C, while the minimum may stay near 24°C, maintaining warm and stable weather conditions across the city and suburbs.
The weather will remain largely dry, with no warnings issued for rainfall or storms in Mumbai. Clear sky conditions are expected to dominate throughout the day. Light to moderate sea breeze may develop during the afternoon, offering slight relief but not significantly reducing the overall warmth and humidity levels.
Mumbai has been experiencing fluctuating temperatures in March, including earlier heatwave-like conditions. Although extreme heat has eased slightly, the city continues to experience hot and humid weather. Daytime temperatures generally range between 33°C and 36°C, while humidity levels remain high, making conditions feel warmer than actual readings.
Overall, March 25 will bring typical summer-like conditions in Mumbai, with warm days and humid evenings. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak afternoon hours. The coming days are expected to follow a similar pattern, with no major weather changes anticipated.
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