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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns of Thunderstorms Across Telugu States Amid Heatwave
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: States are set to witness contrasting weather conditions, with scorching daytime temperatures followed by thunderstorms, gusty evening showers. The IMD has issued warnings for heatwaves
Severe Heatwave Conditions Continue Across Andhra Pradesh
Several districts in Andhra Pradesh are expected to experience intense heat on May 27, with temperatures ranging between 39°C and 44°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that coastal and Rayalaseema regions will remain extremely hot during the afternoon hours.
ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain, Heatwave Alert
Districts including NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, and YSR Kadapa are likely to face severe heatwave conditions. Authorities advised residents to avoid stepping outdoors between 11 AM and 4 PM unless absolutely necessary.
Despite the harsh daytime temperatures, a few parts of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema may witness light rain, thunder, and lightning during the evening hours. Night temperatures are expected to remain around 29°C with partly cloudy skies.
Telangana to Witness Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds
Telangana will continue to experience high temperatures between 38°C and 43°C, accompanied by uncomfortable humidity and strong UV radiation. Weather experts warned that the combination of heat and moisture could make conditions extremely oppressive during the day.
Districts such as Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and Jagtial are expected to face strong heatwave conditions. However, pre-monsoon activity is likely to intensify by evening, bringing thunderstorms and rainfall to several regions.
The IMD predicted up to a 55% chance of thunderstorms during nighttime across Telangana. Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Hyderabad, and Rangareddy districts may witness strong winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 60 kmph.
IMD Advises Caution as Weather Conditions Turn Unstable
According to weather officials, temperatures across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to gradually decrease by 2°C to 3°C from May 28 onward, with rainfall activity expected to become more widespread.
Residents have been urged to remain cautious during evening thunderstorms and avoid standing under trees, electric poles, or weak structures during strong winds. Farmers were also advised to protect grain stocks and move harvested crops to safer storage areas to prevent rain damage.
In Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, night temperatures are expected to stay unusually high, creating “warm night” conditions with minimum temperatures around 29°C.
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