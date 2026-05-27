Several districts in Andhra Pradesh are expected to experience intense heat on May 27, with temperatures ranging between 39°C and 44°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that coastal and Rayalaseema regions will remain extremely hot during the afternoon hours.

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Districts including NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, and YSR Kadapa are likely to face severe heatwave conditions. Authorities advised residents to avoid stepping outdoors between 11 AM and 4 PM unless absolutely necessary.

Despite the harsh daytime temperatures, a few parts of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema may witness light rain, thunder, and lightning during the evening hours. Night temperatures are expected to remain around 29°C with partly cloudy skies.