The scorching heat in Vidarbha has intensified further, making daily life extremely difficult for residents. Brahmapuri in Maharashtra emerged as one of the hottest places in the world after recording a blistering 47.6°C. According to global weather monitoring data, only Pakistan’s Jacobabad reported a higher temperature at 49°C.

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Several cities across Vidarbha have crossed the 45°C mark. Nagpur recorded 46.5°C, while Bhandara and Gadchiroli touched 46.4°C. Chandrapur and Wardha also remained close to 46°C, reflecting the severity of the ongoing heatwave.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Amravati, Wardha and Chandrapur due to the possibility of an extremely severe heatwave. Orange Alerts have been announced for Akola, Nagpur and Gadchiroli, while Yavatmal, Bhandara and Gondia remain under Yellow Alert.

Interestingly, amid this intense heat, Mahabaleshwar recorded the state’s lowest temperature at 19.5°C, offering a stark contrast to Vidarbha’s harsh weather.