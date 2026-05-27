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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave Red Alert in Vidarbha, Thunderstorms Likely in Pune and Mumbai
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is witnessing extreme weather conditions, with Vidarbha battling severe heatwave conditions while Mumbai, Pune and several other districts may receive pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorms
Vidarbha Records Dangerous Heatwave Conditions
The scorching heat in Vidarbha has intensified further, making daily life extremely difficult for residents. Brahmapuri in Maharashtra emerged as one of the hottest places in the world after recording a blistering 47.6°C. According to global weather monitoring data, only Pakistan’s Jacobabad reported a higher temperature at 49°C.
ALSO READ: Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra Braces for Stormy Weather as IMD Issues Heatwave and Rain Alerts
Several cities across Vidarbha have crossed the 45°C mark. Nagpur recorded 46.5°C, while Bhandara and Gadchiroli touched 46.4°C. Chandrapur and Wardha also remained close to 46°C, reflecting the severity of the ongoing heatwave.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Amravati, Wardha and Chandrapur due to the possibility of an extremely severe heatwave. Orange Alerts have been announced for Akola, Nagpur and Gadchiroli, while Yavatmal, Bhandara and Gondia remain under Yellow Alert.
Interestingly, amid this intense heat, Mahabaleshwar recorded the state’s lowest temperature at 19.5°C, offering a stark contrast to Vidarbha’s harsh weather.
Mumbai, Thane and Pune May Receive Thunderstorms and Rain
While eastern Maharashtra struggles with severe heat, parts of western Maharashtra and the Konkan region are likely to experience relief in the form of pre-monsoon showers.
Mumbai is expected to witness hot and humid weather conditions with temperatures hovering between 33°C and 35°C. However, light rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning may occur during the evening hours.
Thane and nearby coastal districts including Palghar and Raigad may also receive thunderstorms and gusty winds later in the day. Authorities have issued a Yellow Alert for hot and humid weather conditions across these areas.
Pune has already witnessed light rainfall and cloudy skies over the past few days. Weather officials predict more thunderstorm activity in the coming days, with daytime temperatures likely to remain between 35°C and 37°C.
Apart from Pune, districts including Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Satara, Kolhapur, Solapur, Beed, Latur and Nanded are also under Yellow Alert for thunderstorms and strong winds.
Monsoon Progress Likely to Improve in the Next Two Days
The southwest monsoon has currently remained stalled near Sri Lanka and adjoining regions. However, weather experts say atmospheric conditions are becoming increasingly favourable for further advancement of the monsoon.
Cyclonic circulation over parts of Bihar and the Bay of Bengal is helping create moisture and instability across several regions, including Maharashtra. The IMD believes the monsoon may gain momentum again within the next two days.
Although monsoon rains are yet to officially arrive in Maharashtra, the ongoing pre-monsoon activity indicates that seasonal changes are gradually beginning to take shape across the state.
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