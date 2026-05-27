Kerala Rain Alert: IMD Issues Rain And Sea Erosion Alert For Kerala Coastal Areas
Kerala Rain Alert: Kerala is likely to witness isolated rainfall across districts even as weather conditions begin to improve. Authorities have also issued coastal erosion and high-wave warnings, urging fishermen and residents along coastal belts
Rainfall Alert Across Kerala
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated rainfall across Kerala, while noting that the spell of intense rain is expected to ease from today onward. A green alert has been issued for all districts for the day.
However, yellow alerts remain in place for a few districts due to the possibility of heavy rainfall.
ALSO READ: Kerala Rains: Rough Sea Alert Along Kerala Coast as Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Continue
Yellow Alert Districts:
May 26, 2026:
Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam
May 27, 2026:
Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha
According to the IMD, heavy rainfall refers to precipitation ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours.
The department also stated that Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod could receive light rain at isolated places over the next few hours.
Fishermen And Coastal Residents Asked To Stay Alert
Fishing activities have been banned along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coast today due to rough sea conditions. However, there are currently no restrictions for fishermen along the Karnataka coast.
The warning comes amid the “Kallakkadal” phenomenon, a sea surge condition that can trigger coastal flooding and erosion. Fishermen and people living in low-lying coastal areas have been advised to remain extremely cautious.
The National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) warned of high waves ranging from 0.9 to 1.4 metres along several coastal stretches till 11.30 pm today.
Areas under coastal erosion alert include:
Thiruvananthapuram coast: Kappil to Pozhiyoor
Kollam coast: Alappad to Edava
Alappuzha coast: Chellanam to Azhikkal Jetty
Kannur and Kasaragod coast: Kunjathur to Kottakunnu
Meanwhile, the Kanyakumari coast is expected to witness waves between 1.3 and 1.8 metres till 2.30 pm today.
Strong Wind And Rough Weather Warning Over Seas
The IMD has also issued strong wind warnings across several coastal and sea regions over the coming days.
Wind speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely over regions including the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, Sri Lankan coast, Bay of Bengal areas, Odisha coast and Andaman Sea between May 26 and May 30.
In parts of the southwest Arabian Sea near the Somalian coast, wind speeds could reach 65 kmph till May 30.
Authorities have advised fishermen not to venture into affected sea regions during the warning period due to rough weather and turbulent sea conditions.
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