The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated rainfall across Kerala, while noting that the spell of intense rain is expected to ease from today onward. A green alert has been issued for all districts for the day.

However, yellow alerts remain in place for a few districts due to the possibility of heavy rainfall.

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Yellow Alert Districts:

May 26, 2026:

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam

May 27, 2026:

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall refers to precipitation ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

The department also stated that Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod could receive light rain at isolated places over the next few hours.