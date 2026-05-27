A cyclonic circulation over south Bihar and nearby regions is influencing the weather across West Bengal. Due to the increased flow of moisture from the Bay of Bengal, several districts in South Bengal are expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning and scattered rainfall over the next few days.

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Weather officials have warned that Kalbaisakhi-like conditions may develop in at least seven districts. Cloud cover is likely to increase gradually through the day, with weather conditions changing significantly by evening.

Even Kolkata may experience light to moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunder activity.