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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: South Bengal Weather Shift Begins Today, Storm Alert Across Several Districts
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: After days of unbearable humid heat, parts of West Bengal may finally get relief as thunderstorms and rain are expected across several districts. Kolkata and nearby areas could witness a weather change from today
Thunderstorm Alert Across South Bengal
A cyclonic circulation over south Bihar and nearby regions is influencing the weather across West Bengal. Due to the increased flow of moisture from the Bay of Bengal, several districts in South Bengal are expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning and scattered rainfall over the next few days.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Storms Rain Likely Across Bengal This Week, Heavy Rain Alert for North Bengal
Weather officials have warned that Kalbaisakhi-like conditions may develop in at least seven districts. Cloud cover is likely to increase gradually through the day, with weather conditions changing significantly by evening.
Even Kolkata may experience light to moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunder activity.
Heat to Continue Briefly Before Temperatures Dip
Although rain activity is expected, the intense summer heat is not likely to disappear immediately. Day temperatures in South Bengal are expected to remain around 37 to 38 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
According to forecasts, there may not be any major change in temperature during the next two days. However, a gradual fall of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius is expected over the following three days, bringing some relief from the sticky and uncomfortable weather conditions.
The combination of cloud cover and rainfall is expected to make evenings comparatively cooler.
North Bengal to Receive Scattered Rainfall Till Friday
North Bengal is also likely to experience unstable weather conditions. Districts including Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and parts of Cooch Behar are expected to receive scattered showers and thunderstorms.
The rainfall activity in North Bengal is predicted to continue till Friday. While heavy rain is not expected everywhere, intermittent showers may bring temporary relief from the rising temperatures in the region.
Residents have also been advised to stay cautious during thunderstorms due to the possibility of lightning strikes and strong winds.
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