UP Weather LATEST Update: Warm Weather with Hazy Skies and Bright Sunshine
Planning your Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh? Get the latest weather update for March 24. Expect hot, sunny afternoons in Lucknow, Noida, and Prayagraj. Stay prepared!
UP Weather on Tuesday
Uttar Pradesh will continue to experience warm and sunny conditions on Tuesday, March 24. Most cities will see a mix of haze and bright sunshine, with afternoons feeling hot while mornings and nights remain mild.
Lucknow
Lucknow will have hazy skies throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 32°C, and the minimum will be around 19°C. The real feel will be close to 33°C, making the afternoon warm.
Noida
Noida is likely to remain mostly sunny. Daytime temperatures may rise to 31°C, while nights will stay around 20°C. The real feel will be about 32°C, giving a slightly warmer impression in the afternoon.
Prayagraj
Prayagraj will enjoy abundant sunshine with clear skies. The maximum temperature is expected to be 33°C, and the minimum will fall to 17°C. The real feel may reach 34°C, making it a hot and bright day.
Tuesday will bring dry and warm weather with sunny afternoons. Staying hydrated and avoiding long exposure to the sun during peak hours is advised.
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