Delhi Latest Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorm Alert Likely to Continue on March 24
Delhi is set to experience cloudy skies, light rain, and thunderstorms on March 24, with gusty winds bringing relief from heat. The IMD has issued alerts, advising residents to stay cautious.
Delhi is expected to witness unstable weather conditions on March 24, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting partly cloudy skies along with chances of light rain and thunderstorms. The weather shift comes after rainfall and cloudy conditions observed on March 23 across Delhi-NCR, bringing temporary relief from rising temperatures.
According to IMD alerts, gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50–70 km/h may accompany thunderstorms on March 24, impacting not just Delhi but several parts of North India, including Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Residents are advised to stay cautious as sudden weather changes could disrupt daily activities and traffic movement.
The recent rainfall has led to a noticeable dip in temperatures, making the weather cooler than typical late-March conditions. However, this relief is expected to be short-lived, as temperatures are likely to gradually rise again after March 24 once the current western disturbance weakens.
Overall, Delhi’s weather on March 24 will remain dynamic, with a mix of clouds, rain spells, and gusty winds. Citizens are advised to keep an eye on real-time updates, avoid open areas during thunderstorms, and plan travel accordingly as sudden showers and lightning activity may occur during the day.
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