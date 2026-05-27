Fuel prices in major Indian cities remain high due to volatile global crude oil markets. This volatility stems from geopolitical tensions involving Iran and concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil shipping route. As a major importer, India is sensitive to these fluctuations.

Fuel prices across major Indian cities continued to remain high on May 27, as global crude oil markets stayed volatile amid escalating geopolitical tensions involving Iran and concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most crucial oil shipping routes.

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While oil marketing companies did not announce any major revision in retail fuel rates on Tuesday, petrol and diesel prices remained significantly elevated in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Noida. Experts say global uncertainty in crude supply chains is keeping pressure on fuel markets worldwide.

Brent crude oil prices have remained volatile in recent sessions as traders closely monitor developments in West Asia. Any disruption around the Strait of Hormuz could impact global oil supply, since a major share of international crude shipments passes through the strategic route.

Latest Petrol And Diesel Prices In Major Cities

City Petrol Price (Per Litre) Diesel Price (Per Litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 90.67 Mumbai Rs 113.47 Rs 95.00 Chennai Rs 108.20 Rs 92.39 Kolkata Rs 113.47 Rs 99.82 Bengaluru Rs 110.89 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 115.73 Rs 103.82 Noida Rs 101.92 Rs 95.37

The prices continue to vary from state to state due to differences in VAT, transportation costs, and local taxes.

Why Global Oil Markets Are Worried

The ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran have once again pushed the spotlight onto the Strait of Hormuz. Analysts warn that any instability in the region could trigger disruptions in oil transportation and sharply increase crude oil prices globally.

India, which imports a major portion of its crude oil requirements, remains sensitive to international price fluctuations. Even minor spikes in crude prices can eventually impact domestic fuel prices and transportation costs.

Experts believe continued uncertainty in the Middle East could keep fuel markets volatile in the coming weeks.

Also Read: Fuel price shock: CNG, petrol, diesel rates hiked again in Delhi

Impact On Common Citizens

High petrol and diesel prices are not just affecting vehicle owners. Rising fuel costs usually lead to increased transportation expenses, which can eventually influence the prices of vegetables, groceries, logistics, and essential commodities.

Commercial vehicle operators, cab drivers, and delivery businesses are expected to feel the pressure the most if fuel prices continue staying elevated.

Many consumers are also closely watching whether the government or oil companies announce any relief measures in the coming days if global crude prices stabilise.

Oil Companies Continue Monitoring Global Situation

State-run oil marketing companies including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices daily based on global crude oil movements and currency exchange rates.

With international markets remaining uncertain, industry experts expect fuel prices to stay sensitive to geopolitical developments, especially those linked to crude supply routes in West Asia.

For now, consumers across India continue facing high fuel costs as global oil tensions remain far from settled.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Surge Again on May 26, 2026; Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & More