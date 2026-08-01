The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted active monsoon conditions across Maharashtra, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected in several regions on Saturday. Areas including Mumbai, Thane, Konkan, Ratnagiri, North Konkan, parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to receive widespread showers.

The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. Wind speeds may reach 50 to 60 kmph in parts of North Konkan, while several locations in Marathwada could experience winds of up to 50 kmph. Heavy rain is also expected in the ghat regions, increasing the risk of waterlogging, landslides and travel disruptions.