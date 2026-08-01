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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain; Are Schools Closed Today? District-Wise Update
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is set for another spell of intense monsoon rainfall as the IMD issues heavy rain alerts across several districts. While Mumbai braces for showers, schools have been closed in parts of Nashik and Nandurbar
IMD Forecast: Heavy Rain to Lash Maharashtra
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted active monsoon conditions across Maharashtra, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected in several regions on Saturday. Areas including Mumbai, Thane, Konkan, Ratnagiri, North Konkan, parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to receive widespread showers.
The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. Wind speeds may reach 50 to 60 kmph in parts of North Konkan, while several locations in Marathwada could experience winds of up to 50 kmph. Heavy rain is also expected in the ghat regions, increasing the risk of waterlogging, landslides and travel disruptions.
Orange and Yellow Alerts Issued Across Several Districts
The IMD has placed Raigad, the Nashik ghat region and the Pune ghat region under an Orange Alert due to the possibility of very heavy rainfall.
A Yellow Alert has been issued for Thane, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nandurbar, Chandrapur, Wardha, and the ghat regions of Kolhapur and Satara. Authorities have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel, especially through hilly stretches, as heavy rain and strong winds may affect road connectivity and increase the risk of landslides.
Coastal areas are also expected to experience rough sea conditions, with wind speeds ranging between 50 and 70 kmph. As a precaution, a local cautionary signal has been hoisted at ports from Dahanu to Shrivardhan.
Schools Closed in Nashik and Nandurbar; Mumbai on Rain Watch
In response to the severe weather forecast, local administrations have announced school closures in several areas.
In Nashik district, educational institutions have been closed in Malegaon, Nandgaon, Baglan, Igatpuri, Kalwan, Trimbakeshwar, Peth and Surgana talukas following heavy rain warnings. Authorities have also directed the postponement of weekly markets, fairs and other public gatherings to ensure public safety.
In neighbouring Nandurbar district, all Anganwadis, primary and secondary schools, higher secondary institutions and colleges have been declared closed after a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall.
Meanwhile, Mumbai is expected to witness cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day. Wind speeds may touch 40 to 50 kmph, while temperatures are likely to remain between 26°C and 28°C. Residents have been advised to stay updated on weather advisories and exercise caution while travelling.
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