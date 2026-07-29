Mumbai is expected to witness cloudy skies, intermittent rain and breezy weather on July 29. Pleasant temperatures and occasional showers are likely, while commuters should stay prepared for waterlogging and traffic congestion

Mumbai is likely to remain under active monsoon conditions on Wednesday, July 29, with the city expected to receive light to moderate rainfall at several places. According to the latest weather forecast, the day will begin with light rain, followed by scattered showers during the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Breezy conditions are also expected throughout the day, keeping temperatures in check. The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 30°C, while the minimum may settle near 27°C, offering relatively comfortable weather despite high humidity.

Commuters Advised to Exercise Caution

Intermittent rain may lead to slow traffic movement, waterlogging in low-lying areas and slippery roads across Mumbai. Office-goers and daily commuters are advised to leave early to avoid delays during peak hours. Residents should carry umbrellas or raincoats and avoid unnecessary travel through flood-prone stretches. Motorists are urged to drive cautiously, particularly during periods of moderate rainfall and reduced visibility.

Wet Monsoon Spell to Continue

Weather conditions are expected to remain favourable for rainfall over the next few days as the southwest monsoon stays active over Maharashtra. Cloudy skies and periodic showers are likely to continue through the week, helping maintain daytime temperatures around the 29–31°C mark. However, humidity levels are expected to remain high, making conditions feel muggy between rain spells. Citizens are advised to keep track of official weather updates before planning outdoor activities or long-distance travel.