Mumbai Weather LATEST update: Orange, Yellow alert issued in THESE places; Check detailed forecast here
Maharashtra Rain Alert: Heavy rainfall is expected across Maharashtra over the next three days. The weather department has issued orange and yellow alerts, with particularly heavy downpours predicted for Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra
Mumbai: Heavy rainfall is expected to continue on September 4th, 5th, and 6th. The Meteorological Department has issued orange and yellow alerts for various districts. Heavy downpours are anticipated in Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada.
Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.
तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपया. https://t.co/jw7yrf9chD भेट घ्या. pic.twitter.com/wLLTngoTzK
Alert levels for different regions:
Orange Alert (September 4th):
Konkan Division: Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri
Madhya Maharashtra: Pune ghat areas, Kolhapur ghat areas, Nashik and ghat areas, Dhule, Nandurbar
Yellow Alert (September 4th)
Konkan: Sindhudurg
Madhya Maharashtra: Pune city, Satara ghat areas, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon
Marathwada: Aurangabad, Jalna
Vidarbha: Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara-Gondia
Rainfall trend for the next 3 days
September 4th: Heavy rain likely in Konkan, Ghatmatha, and Vidarbha
September 5th: Heavy rain will continue in Konkan and Western Maharashtra
September 6th: Rainfall intensity likely to decrease slightly in Vidarbha and Marathwada
Situation in Mumbai and Konkan:
Cloudy weather and heavy rain are expected in many parts of Mumbai. Other districts in Konkan may also face issues like landslides, road closures, and traffic jams due to heavy downpours.
Precautions for citizens:
Postpone travel according to weather alerts
Stay away from rivers and streams
Follow local administration instructions
Prepare alternative plans for schools, offices, and public events
Important Notice
Due to the possibility of flooding in many parts of the state due to heavy rainfall, farmers, drivers, citizens, and tourists visiting tourist spots should take special precautions.