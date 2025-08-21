Mumbai Weather LATEST update: Heavy rainfall alert issued in coastal regions; Check
Mumbai: Rainfall intensity has increased across Maharashtra. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert due to the formation of a low-pressure belt in the Arabian Sea, predicting strong winds and urging citizens to exercise caution
A cyclonic circulation has formed in the Arabian Sea. With a low-pressure belt persisting for the eighth consecutive day, wind speeds are expected to increase, leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings for coastal districts.
With a trough line crossing Maharashtra, the Meteorological Department has issued heavy rainfall warnings for Western, Central, and Northern Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Marathwada, and Vidarbha.
The Meteorological Department has advised citizens to avoid coastal and riverside areas. A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai suburbs, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts.
Incessant rain over the past three days caused waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai, though there's a slight respite today.
Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for Satara, Pune, Kolhapur, Amravati, and Buldhana. Light to moderate rain is expected in some districts. Vidarbha is experiencing a break after a week of heavy downpours. 18 gates of Jayakwadi Dam in Aurangabad will be opened, releasing 9,432 cusecs of water into the Godavari River, prompting alerts for riverside villages.
The Panchganga River in Kolhapur has crossed the danger mark. Ambewadi and Chikhli villages have been advised to evacuate. The District Collector is monitoring the flood situation and implementing immediate measures.
A red alert has been issued for Nashik and an orange alert for Palghar. Water is being released from Gangapur Dam at 6,340 cusecs, raising the Godavari River's water level and flooding Ramkund and Goda Ghat. 110,000 cusecs of water released from Ujani Dam has caused flooding in the Bhima River, submerging bridges and causing traffic disruptions.