Mumbai Weather LATEST update: Heavy downpours forecast across the state
Rainfall intensity has increased again in Maharashtra. Heavy downpours are expected in the Konkan and Ghat regions during the Ganesh festival. Read the weather department's updates
Increased rainfall in the state
After a brief respite, rainfall is expected to intensify again in Maharashtra. This week, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated, but the weather department has predicted increased rainfall during the festivities. Heavy rainfall is forecast for the next four days, and citizens are advised to check weather updates before venturing out.
Rain alert in Konkan
Heavy rain with gusty winds is expected in the Konkan districts of Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Winds are expected to reach speeds of 40-50 km/h, accompanied by thunderstorms and heavy downpours.
Situation in North Maharashtra
Rainfall will be heavier in the districts of Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, and Nashik. Some areas will experience heavy showers, while others will see a mix of sunshine and rain.
Rain expected in Ghat areas
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the Ghat districts of Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara. Moderate rain is predicted in some areas, while heavy showers are expected in others. The weather department has advised citizens to carry umbrellas when going out.
Weather in Vidarbha-Marathwada
Light to moderate rain is expected in Parbhani, Jalna, Hingoli, Nanded, and Latur for the next four days. Heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for some areas. However, no rain is expected in Vidarbha for the next 48 hours. Citizens are experiencing discomfort due to the humid weather. Rainfall is expected to increase in this region after Ganesh Chaturthi.
Farmers' concerns remain
Rainfall has decreased in the state over the past few days, with only occasional light showers. Rain is expected in central Maharashtra and the Ghat region for the next two days. The remaining areas will experience cloudy weather. While the rain last week filled several dams, farmers in Marathwada remain concerned as rainfall is still insufficient.