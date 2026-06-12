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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai Under Yellow Alert as Heatwave Persists; Monsoon Progress Slow
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra continues to wait for widespread monsoon rains as the system's advance slows down. While a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal may help revive its movement, heatwave conditions are expected to persist
Bay of Bengal System Could Revive Monsoon Movement
Weather experts say a low-pressure area is developing over the Bay of Bengal, a key factor that often helps the monsoon advance further inland. Over the past several days, meteorologists had indicated that without a significant weather system forming in the bay, the monsoon would struggle to make progress.
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The new system is expected to provide the necessary support for the monsoon's northward movement. However, Maharashtra has not yet seen the atmospheric conditions required for a major rainfall event. Cloud formation along the state's coastline remains limited, and no strong weather system is currently influencing the region from the Arabian Sea.
As a result, monsoon advancement across Maharashtra remains slower than expected despite positive developments elsewhere.
Monsoon Arrival in Mumbai Likely Delayed
Although the monsoon has already covered parts of southern Maharashtra, its progress has largely stalled over the last two to three days. Earlier forecasts suggested that Mumbai and much of central Maharashtra would receive the monsoon between June 10 and June 12.
With the current slowdown, weather officials now expect the monsoon to reach Mumbai and surrounding regions around June 15 or June 16. Meanwhile, large parts of Northeast India and several southern states have already come under the monsoon's influence, while northern India is still awaiting significant advancement.
The strongest impact of the Bay of Bengal system is expected in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala, where heavy rainfall is likely over the coming days.
Three-Day Maharashtra Forecast: Heatwave Dominates
Thursday
A Yellow Alert for heatwave conditions has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Pune, Nashik, Ahilyanagar and several districts in Vidarbha. Most regions are not expected to receive significant rainfall. However, districts such as Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli may experience gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms.
Friday
Heatwave conditions are expected to continue across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune and Nashik. Isolated areas may witness light to moderate rainfall, but widespread rain is unlikely. Any showers that occur are expected to remain scattered and localized.
Saturday
The heat alert remains in place for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Some parts of Vidarbha and districts including Beed, Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv and Solapur may receive light to moderate rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorm activity.
Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious during the hottest parts of the day. Even though temperatures are expected to hover around 34–35°C, humidity levels could make conditions feel significantly warmer. People are encouraged to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during afternoon hours and take necessary precautions against heat-related illnesses.
For now, Maharashtra's wait for widespread monsoon showers continues. While the emerging Bay of Bengal weather system offers hope for faster monsoon advancement, the coming days are expected to be dominated by heat, with only isolated rainfall activity across the state.
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