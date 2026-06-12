Weather experts say a low-pressure area is developing over the Bay of Bengal, a key factor that often helps the monsoon advance further inland. Over the past several days, meteorologists had indicated that without a significant weather system forming in the bay, the monsoon would struggle to make progress.

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The new system is expected to provide the necessary support for the monsoon's northward movement. However, Maharashtra has not yet seen the atmospheric conditions required for a major rainfall event. Cloud formation along the state's coastline remains limited, and no strong weather system is currently influencing the region from the Arabian Sea.

As a result, monsoon advancement across Maharashtra remains slower than expected despite positive developments elsewhere.