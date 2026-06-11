According to the IMD, several districts across Vidarbha, Konkan, Western Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds on June 11.

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In Konkan, Palghar has been placed under a yellow alert due to hot and humid weather conditions, with a possibility of evening thunderstorms and rain. Ratnagiri is also under a rain alert, while Mumbai, Thane and Sindhudurg may experience light to moderate showers.

Western Maharashtra districts including Kolhapur and Satara are expected to receive intense rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Pune, Sangli and Solapur may see cloudy skies and intermittent light-to-moderate rain.

In Marathwada, Beed and Dharashiv have been placed under a yellow alert due to the possibility of lightning and thunderstorms. Other districts such as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded and Latur could witness isolated light showers.