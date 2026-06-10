The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed 30 districts in Maharashtra under a yellow alert for June 10, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate rainfall. Wind speeds may reach 40–50 kmph in several areas.

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The alert covers Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Nandurbar, Beed, Parbhani, Latur, Dharashiv, Nanded, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal. Weather officials expect unstable conditions to continue over the next few days as the southwest monsoon advances across the state.