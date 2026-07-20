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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Monsoon Revives Across Maharashtra, Heavy Showers Likely This Week
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: A fresh low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has reactivated the southwest monsoon across Maharashtra. Mumbai and several districts are expected to receive widespread rainfall throughout the week
Mumbai to Witness Continuous Rainfall for Nearly a Week
Rainfall intensified across Mumbai and its suburbs from Sunday morning, with overcast skies and intermittent showers continuing throughout the day. Weather experts expect similar conditions to persist for the next six days, with moderate to heavy rain likely in different parts of the city.
The renewed rainfall has brought down temperatures and reduced the uncomfortable humidity experienced over the past week. Residents have been advised to carry umbrellas and rain gear while travelling, as brief spells of heavy rain could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas. However, no major disruption or severe flooding is anticipated at present.
Konkan and Vidarbha Also Expected to Receive Good Rainfall
The impact of the weather system is expected to extend beyond Mumbai, with the Konkan coast and Vidarbha region likely to receive widespread rainfall over the coming days.
Districts including Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg may experience intermittent heavy showers during the week. In Vidarbha, cities such as Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli are likely to receive moderate rainfall, especially around the middle of the week.
Meteorologists believe the increased atmospheric moisture associated with the low-pressure system will keep rainfall activity active across much of Maharashtra through Saturday.
Relief for Farmers, Minor Impact on Daily Commute
The revival of the monsoon comes as welcome news for farmers after reduced rainfall during the first half of July raised concerns over crop growth. The fresh spell is expected to provide sufficient soil moisture for major kharif crops, including soybean, cotton, paddy and tur, improving agricultural prospects across several districts.
The rain has, however, affected transportation in Mumbai. Central Railway services have been running approximately 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule, while Western Railway trains are experiencing delays of around 5 to 10 minutes during peak hours.
Despite the increase in rainfall, weather experts have not indicated any immediate threat of extreme flooding, cloudbursts or widespread disaster. Authorities continue to advise residents to monitor official weather updates and take routine precautions while travelling during periods of heavy rain.
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