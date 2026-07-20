Rainfall intensified across Mumbai and its suburbs from Sunday morning, with overcast skies and intermittent showers continuing throughout the day. Weather experts expect similar conditions to persist for the next six days, with moderate to heavy rain likely in different parts of the city.

The renewed rainfall has brought down temperatures and reduced the uncomfortable humidity experienced over the past week. Residents have been advised to carry umbrellas and rain gear while travelling, as brief spells of heavy rain could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas. However, no major disruption or severe flooding is anticipated at present.