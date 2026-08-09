Sopore Police raided 26 locations linked to proscribed organisation Jamaat-e-Islami, seizing documents under a UAPA case. In Baramulla, police attached land worth Rs 69.8 lakh and got an arrest warrant in another anti-terror case.

Sopore Police Crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami

As part of its continued action against proscribed organisations and separatist ecosystems, Sopore Police on Sunday conducted coordinated searches at 26 locations across Police District Sopore in connection with an ongoing investigation into a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

The searches were carried out at residential and other premises linked to JeI leaders, members and activists across different areas of Police District Sopore. The operation was conducted in accordance with due legal procedure and prescribed protocols. During the searches, incriminating documents, literature and electronic devices were recovered and seized from various premises. The seized material is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation to ascertain further linkages and activities connected with the proscribed organisation.

The operation forms part of Sopore Police's sustained efforts to dismantle networks and ecosystems associated with proscribed organisations and separatist activities and to take firm action against activities prejudicial to the security, sovereignty and integrity of the nation. Sopore Police reiterates its commitment to maintaining peace and security and taking stringent action, in accordance with law, against individuals or organisations found involved in unlawful activities. Further investigation in the case is underway.

Baramulla Police Action in Anti-National Case

Earlier today in Baramulla, continuing its sustained efforts against elements involved in unlawful and anti-national activities, Baramulla Police secured an attachment order from the NIA Court, Sopore, in connection with a case registered at Police Station Chandoosa under Sections 2/3 Egress and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance, 2005 (EIMCO) Act, Sections 120-B and 121 under the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and Section 13 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

According to a press release issued by the police, the attachment order pertains to land measuring 12 Kanal 01 Marla and 73 Sq Ft belonging to accused Parvaiz Ahmad Famda, son of Yaar Mohammad Famda, resident of Kawhar Bala, Chandoosa. The property has been valued at Rs 69,82,550 (Rupees Sixty-Nine Lakh Eighty-Two Thousand Five Hundred Fifty only), and the requisite valuation certificate has also been obtained.

In a related development in the same case, Baramulla Police also obtained an Arrest Warrant from the NIA Court, Sopore, against another accused, namely Abdul Rashid Bhat, son of Abdul Ahad Bhat, resident of Rajpora, Chandoosa. The action reflects Baramulla Police's continued commitment to pursuing individuals involved in unlawful activities and ensuring that legal proceedings are taken to their logical conclusion in accordance with the law. (ANI)