Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Heavy Showers Lash City and Thane
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy rainfall made a comeback in Mumbai and Thane on Saturday evening after a brief dry spell, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue a yellow alert. More showers are expected over the next few days
Heavy Rain Returns After Brief Dry Spell
After experiencing relatively dry weather for the past few days, Mumbai witnessed a sharp increase in rainfall on Saturday evening. Several parts of the city recorded more than 30 mm of rain within just two hours, leading to waterlogging in some low-lying areas and slowing traffic during peak evening hours. The sudden spell marked the return of active monsoon conditions across the city.
IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai and Thane
In response to the intensifying rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its weather warning and issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane. According to the nowcast released at 5:30 pm, moderate rainfall was expected at isolated places over the next three hours. The weather department advised residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain.
More Rain Expected Till July 22
The IMD has predicted that Mumbai is likely to continue receiving moderate rainfall from July 19 to July 22. The forecast indicates that monsoon activity will remain active over the city and surrounding areas, increasing the possibility of intermittent showers over the coming days. Residents are advised to stay updated with weather advisories and plan their travel accordingly.
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