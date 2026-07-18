After several days of hot and humid weather, monsoon conditions are becoming active once again across Maharashtra. While rainfall had reduced in many regions recently, light showers have already been reported in parts of Mumbai and the Konkan belt.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall is expected to increase in intensity during the coming week. A yellow alert has been issued for multiple districts due to the possibility of heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The forecast suggests that districts across Vidarbha, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to witness changing weather conditions, with intermittent rain and strong winds expected through July 19.