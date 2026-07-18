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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain and Strong Winds in Several Districts
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: After brief pause in monsoon activity, rain is set to make comeback across Maharashtra. IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts, warning of heavy showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next 2 days
IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Monsoon Becomes Active Again
After several days of hot and humid weather, monsoon conditions are becoming active once again across Maharashtra. While rainfall had reduced in many regions recently, light showers have already been reported in parts of Mumbai and the Konkan belt.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall is expected to increase in intensity during the coming week. A yellow alert has been issued for multiple districts due to the possibility of heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds.
The forecast suggests that districts across Vidarbha, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to witness changing weather conditions, with intermittent rain and strong winds expected through July 19.
Districts Likely to Receive Rainfall
The IMD has predicted thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall in several districts of Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra, including:
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Jalna Ahilyanagar Beed Pune Satara Solapur Dharashiv Latur Parbhani Hingoli Nanded
In the Vidarbha region, rainfall is expected in:
Amravati Yavatmal Wardha Nagpur Bhandara Gondia Chandrapur Gadchiroli
The weather department has indicated that similar conditions are likely to continue in some of these districts on July 19 as well.
IMD Advises Caution as Recent Rains Disrupted Normal Life
The IMD has urged residents to remain cautious during thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. People have been advised to avoid stepping outdoors during lightning, refrain from taking shelter under trees and follow instructions issued by local authorities and disaster management officials.
Heavy monsoon showers over the past few weeks have already caused widespread disruption across Maharashtra. Mumbai and neighbouring areas witnessed severe waterlogging and flood-like situations, affecting daily life. Road traffic, suburban train services and flight operations were also impacted in several locations due to intense rainfall.
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