According to the IMD, Chennai will remain partly cloudy on July 6, with light rain likely in isolated parts of the city. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 37°C and 38°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 28°C to 29°C.

For July 6 and July 7, moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds of 40-50 kmph is expected at isolated locations in the Western Ghats districts. The rest of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, may experience light to moderate rain with similar wind speeds.

From July 8 onwards, rainfall activity is expected to continue, though conditions are likely to remain less intense. Light to moderate rain is forecast in isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal through July 11.