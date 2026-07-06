Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Rain Likely in Chennai, IMD Issues 6-Day Forecast
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall over the coming days, with Chennai likely to receive light showers today. The IMD has also issued strong wind warnings and a marine advisory for fishermen
Chennai and Tamil Nadu Rain Forecast
According to the IMD, Chennai will remain partly cloudy on July 6, with light rain likely in isolated parts of the city. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 37°C and 38°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 28°C to 29°C.
For July 6 and July 7, moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds of 40-50 kmph is expected at isolated locations in the Western Ghats districts. The rest of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, may experience light to moderate rain with similar wind speeds.
From July 8 onwards, rainfall activity is expected to continue, though conditions are likely to remain less intense. Light to moderate rain is forecast in isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal through July 11.
Low-Pressure System Driving the Weather
The IMD said that a trough extending from South Gujarat to Kerala persists at mean sea level. Meanwhile, the deep depression that developed over the northwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression.
The system is expected to move west-northwest and cross the northern Odisha coast between Chandbali and Digha near Balasore before weakening further over northern Odisha and Chhattisgarh. This weather system is contributing to enhanced monsoon activity across parts of eastern and southern India.
Fishermen Warned Against Venturing into the Sea
The weather department has issued a marine warning for fishermen due to strong winds over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.
On July 6 and July 7, wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected over the Andhra Pradesh coast, central Bay of Bengal, parts of the southern Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.
Over the Arabian Sea, winds may reach 45-55 kmph with gusts up to 65 kmph across the central Arabian Sea. Similar conditions are expected near the Karnataka and Kerala coasts, Lakshadweep and adjoining waters.
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the affected sea regions during the warning period, citing rough weather and hazardous marine conditions.
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