Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Red Alert as Maharashtra Sees Widespread Downpour
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy monsoon showers continue lash Maharashtra, Mumbai witnessing its fourth straight day of intense rainfall. The IMD has issued multiple alerts across the state as authorities remain on high alert to tackle flooding
Mumbai Remains Under Red Alert as Heavy Rain Continues
Mumbai has been witnessing relentless rainfall for the past four days, and weather officials have warned that the intensity is unlikely to ease anytime soon. The IMD has issued a Red Alert for the city, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas throughout the day.
Civic authorities, disaster management teams, and the fire brigade have been placed on high alert. Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from low-lying areas, beaches, and other vulnerable locations, and follow official weather advisories.
Amid the heavy rain, a large tree collapsed onto several parked vehicles in the Matunga area late Friday night. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, although multiple vehicles suffered significant damage. Municipal workers and firefighters quickly cleared the fallen tree, allowing traffic to return to normal.
Palghar Declares School Holiday as Rivers and Reservoirs Fill Up
Continuous rainfall over the past few days has prompted the IMD to issue a Red Alert for Palghar district for both Friday and Saturday. As a precautionary measure, the district administration has declared holidays for schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres.
The steady rainfall has caused rivers and streams to overflow, while water levels in major reservoirs have increased considerably. This has brought much-needed relief to the drinking water supply for Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayandar, and several other urban areas in the district. Authorities have urged residents to step outside only if absolutely necessary due to the risk of heavy rain.
Ratnagiri Strengthens Flood Preparedness as NDRF Conducts Survey
With rainfall intensifying in Ratnagiri district, the administration has accelerated flood preparedness efforts, particularly in Chiplun, a region known for flooding during the monsoon.
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with local revenue officials, inspected flood-prone areas near the Vashishti and Shiv rivers. Officials reviewed vulnerable locations, assessed emergency response plans, and instructed rescue teams to remain fully prepared for any flood-related situation. The inspection forms part of the district's proactive strategy to minimise the impact of possible flooding in the coming days.
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