Mumbai has been witnessing relentless rainfall for the past four days, and weather officials have warned that the intensity is unlikely to ease anytime soon. The IMD has issued a Red Alert for the city, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas throughout the day.

Civic authorities, disaster management teams, and the fire brigade have been placed on high alert. Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from low-lying areas, beaches, and other vulnerable locations, and follow official weather advisories.

Amid the heavy rain, a large tree collapsed onto several parked vehicles in the Matunga area late Friday night. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, although multiple vehicles suffered significant damage. Municipal workers and firefighters quickly cleared the fallen tree, allowing traffic to return to normal.