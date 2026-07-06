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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Orange Alert for Delhi After First Strong Monsoon Spell Hits NCR
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi experienced its first widespread spell of monsoon rain on Sunday, bringing relief from heat after days of isolated showers. The IMD has now issued orange alert, predicting more rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds
Heavy Rainfall Marks Delhi's First Significant Monsoon Spell
The showers covered multiple parts of Delhi, making it the first widespread rainfall event since the monsoon entered the city. Among all weather stations, Chhatarpur recorded the highest rainfall at 48.5 mm, followed by Palam with 16.4 mm, Ridge with 10.2 mm and Ayanagar with 8.2 mm. Safdarjung, the city's primary weather observatory, received 6.4 mm of rain.
Despite the rainfall, temperatures remained relatively high. The maximum temperature at Safdarjung reached 38.6°C, while the minimum stood at 29.2°C. However, weather conditions are expected to become cooler as cloud cover and rainfall continue over the next few days.
IMD Forecasts More Rain as Monsoon Activity Strengthens
According to the India Meteorological Department, cloudy skies, intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the week. Daytime temperatures are likely to remain around 36°C, while nighttime temperatures could stay close to 23°C.
Weather experts attribute the active conditions to a low-pressure system currently moving north-westward from Odisha towards central India. This system is expected to strengthen monsoon activity across Delhi and the Indo-Gangetic plains. Light to moderate rainfall is likely on Monday, with scattered showers expected through Wednesday before conditions gradually improve later in the week.
Gurugram Faces Waterlogging While Rainfall Remains Patchy in Noida
The heavy rain also affected neighbouring Gurugram, where several areas experienced severe waterlogging due to poor drainage infrastructure. Roads in sectors including 3, 7, 9, 10, 10A, 34 and 69, along with Ashok Vihar Phase III, Khandsa Road, Rajendra Park and other localities, were flooded after the downpour.
Weather stations in Gurugram recorded a combined rainfall of 34.4 mm, while temperatures remained around 35.6°C during the day.
In contrast, rainfall in Noida remained uneven. Although many residents reported brief spells of rain, the official weather station did not register measurable precipitation, highlighting the highly localised nature of monsoon showers across the NCR region.
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