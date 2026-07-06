The showers covered multiple parts of Delhi, making it the first widespread rainfall event since the monsoon entered the city. Among all weather stations, Chhatarpur recorded the highest rainfall at 48.5 mm, followed by Palam with 16.4 mm, Ridge with 10.2 mm and Ayanagar with 8.2 mm. Safdarjung, the city's primary weather observatory, received 6.4 mm of rain.

Despite the rainfall, temperatures remained relatively high. The maximum temperature at Safdarjung reached 38.6°C, while the minimum stood at 29.2°C. However, weather conditions are expected to become cooler as cloud cover and rainfall continue over the next few days.