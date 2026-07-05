Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: 200mm Rain in 12 Hours Disrupts Flights and Trains
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai received nearly 200mm of rainfall in just 12 hours, leading to severe waterlogging and disruptions to flights, trains and road traffic. The IMD has warned that heavy rain will continue
Mumbai Receives Intense Rainfall, Daily Life Disrupted
Mumbai and several neighbouring districts witnessed relentless rainfall, with nearly 200mm recorded within 12 hours. The heavy downpour caused widespread waterlogging, traffic congestion and disruptions to suburban train services and flights.
An autorickshaw driver in Thane narrowly escaped serious injury after a tree collapsed onto his vehicle during the storm. Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in low-lying areas where flooding remains a concern.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall will continue across Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg through July 6.
IMD Warns of More Heavy Rain and Strong Winds
The weather department expects rain to persist over Mumbai and surrounding regions for at least the next 24 to 48 hours. Several locations may receive very heavy rainfall, with isolated areas likely to experience extremely heavy showers.
Strong winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph are also expected, increasing the risk of fallen trees, localised damage and travel disruptions. Disaster management authorities have advised citizens to remain alert and contact emergency services if required.
Moderate to heavy rainfall has also been forecast for the ghat regions of Pune, Satara and Nashik, where commuters are advised to exercise additional caution on hilly roads.
Delhi Likely to See Stronger Monsoon Activity
While western India continues to receive intense rainfall, Delhi is expected to witness an increase in monsoon activity over the next few days after a relatively slow start to the season.
The IMD has predicted cloudy skies, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds ranging from 30 to 60 kmph through Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
According to weather experts, the current concentration of moisture over central and western India has limited rainfall in the capital. As the prevailing weather system weakens, moisture is expected to shift northward, bringing more widespread rain to Delhi and nearby regions.
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