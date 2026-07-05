Mumbai and several neighbouring districts witnessed relentless rainfall, with nearly 200mm recorded within 12 hours. The heavy downpour caused widespread waterlogging, traffic congestion and disruptions to suburban train services and flights.

An autorickshaw driver in Thane narrowly escaped serious injury after a tree collapsed onto his vehicle during the storm. Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in low-lying areas where flooding remains a concern.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall will continue across Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg through July 6.