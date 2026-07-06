Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will visit Prayagraj to inaugurate Prerna Park on the Yamuna's banks. He will unveil statues of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Ashok Singhal, and flag off the Ekta Boat Race.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate Prerna Park on the banks of the Yamuna in Prayagraj on Monday and unveil bronze statues of Jana Sangh founder Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former International President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad Ashok Singhal. During the visit, the Chief Minister will also flag off the Ekta Boat Race on the Yamuna and address a public meeting at the park.

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According to the programme, more than two dozen boats will participate in the Ekta Boat Race, which is being organised in memory of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. Later, Yogi Adityanath will visit the auditorium of the Prayagraj Mela Authority at Parade Ground to review 1,553 works of the Public Works Department and other departments in the Prayagraj Zone involving projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore.

Prerna Park: A Source of Inspiration

Prerna Park has been developed by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation near Kali Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna for Rs 1 crore.

Prayagraj Mayor Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesarwani said the park has been constructed with the aim of conveying the life values and ideas of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Ashok Singhal, who are regarded as sources of inspiration for national service, cultural nationalism, social harmony and public welfare, to future generations. The park includes gardens, lighting, pathways, seating arrangements, beautification works and sanitation facilities around the statues.

The Chief Minister's visit also comes as the state government is undertaking works to give a new look to the ghats of the Ganga and Yamuna in Prayagraj.

Besides inaugurating Prerna Park and unveiling the statues, the Chief Minister's programme includes flagging off the Ekta Boat Race, addressing a public meeting and reviewing development works in the Prayagraj Zone.