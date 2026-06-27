North Bengal continues to remain the most vulnerable region, with extremely heavy rainfall expected over the next few days. Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar are under an orange alert, with rainfall potentially reaching up to 200 mm. Heavy rain warnings have also been issued for Uttar Dinajpur, while South Dinajpur and Malda are expected to experience thunderstorms along with intense showers.

From Saturday onward, the IMD has indicated that a red alert will return for the five northern districts, stretching from Darjeeling to Cooch Behar. Rainfall could exceed 200 mm in some places, significantly increasing the risk of flash floods and waterlogging.

Meteorologists have also warned of possible landslides in the Himalayan hill regions, especially around Darjeeling and Kalimpong, as continuous rain weakens slopes and raises the likelihood of road blockages.

Flood Risk Increases as Rivers Swell

Authorities are closely monitoring river levels as persistent rainfall is expected to push water levels higher across North Bengal. Low-lying areas could face inundation, while overflowing rivers may cross danger levels if the heavy rain continues through the weekend.

Residents living in flood-prone and hilly regions have been advised to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and stay updated with official weather advisories. Emergency services are also expected to remain on alert as the monsoon system stays active over the state.