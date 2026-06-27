Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Landslide Risk
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: West Bengal is likely to witness another spell of intense rain and thunderstorms as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues fresh alerts. Heavy showers, strong winds, flooding, landslide risks remain a concern
West Bengal Weather Update: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh weather alerts for West Bengal as widespread rainfall continues to affect both North and South Bengal. A cyclonic circulation over the northeast and east-central Bay of Bengal, along with an active monsoon trough stretching from Rajasthan to Bihar, is expected to intensify rainfall over the coming days. Authorities have warned residents to stay alert as heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are likely to impact several districts.
South Bengal to Witness More Rain and Strong Winds
South Bengal remains under a yellow alert for Saturday and Sunday, with scattered thunderstorms and moderate rainfall expected across several districts. Areas including South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum and Murshidabad are likely to receive the most intense spells of rain accompanied by lightning.
Wind speeds may reach 30 to 50 kmph through the weekend. Although rainfall will provide temporary relief, humid conditions are expected whenever showers subside due to high moisture levels in the atmosphere.
From Monday onward, rainfall activity is forecast to increase significantly. The IMD expects stronger thunderstorms with gusty winds of up to 50-60 kmph, while isolated heavy rainfall is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. An orange alert is likely to be issued for parts of South Bengal as weather conditions worsen.
North Bengal Faces Red Alert Over Heavy Rain and Landslide Threat
North Bengal continues to remain the most vulnerable region, with extremely heavy rainfall expected over the next few days. Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar are under an orange alert, with rainfall potentially reaching up to 200 mm. Heavy rain warnings have also been issued for Uttar Dinajpur, while South Dinajpur and Malda are expected to experience thunderstorms along with intense showers.
From Saturday onward, the IMD has indicated that a red alert will return for the five northern districts, stretching from Darjeeling to Cooch Behar. Rainfall could exceed 200 mm in some places, significantly increasing the risk of flash floods and waterlogging.
Meteorologists have also warned of possible landslides in the Himalayan hill regions, especially around Darjeeling and Kalimpong, as continuous rain weakens slopes and raises the likelihood of road blockages.
Flood Risk Increases as Rivers Swell
Authorities are closely monitoring river levels as persistent rainfall is expected to push water levels higher across North Bengal. Low-lying areas could face inundation, while overflowing rivers may cross danger levels if the heavy rain continues through the weekend.
Residents living in flood-prone and hilly regions have been advised to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and stay updated with official weather advisories. Emergency services are also expected to remain on alert as the monsoon system stays active over the state.
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