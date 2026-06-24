Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall that cooled temperatures and offered respite from humid conditions. However, the city's infrastructure struggled to cope with the downpour. The Sion subway near Everard Nagar was inundated with knee-deep water, forcing commuters to wade through flooded stretches and causing major traffic disruptions.

The situation was similar at the Andheri subway, where water levels reportedly rose to three to four feet. Authorities temporarily shut the route for vehicular movement and advised motorists to use the nearby Gokhale Bridge as an alternative. Emergency teams were deployed to pump out water, but the flooding once again highlighted the recurring monsoon challenges faced by Mumbai residents.