- Home
- India
- Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Batters Mumbai; Sion, Andheri Subways Submerged, Commuters Struggle
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Batters Mumbai; Sion, Andheri Subways Submerged, Commuters Struggle
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy monsoon showers brought much-needed relief from the heat across Mumbai, but the season's first intense rainfall also exposed chronic waterlogging issues, disrupting traffic, flooding subways, and inconveniencing
Sion and Andheri Subways Flooded, Traffic Severely Affected
Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall that cooled temperatures and offered respite from humid conditions. However, the city's infrastructure struggled to cope with the downpour. The Sion subway near Everard Nagar was inundated with knee-deep water, forcing commuters to wade through flooded stretches and causing major traffic disruptions.
The situation was similar at the Andheri subway, where water levels reportedly rose to three to four feet. Authorities temporarily shut the route for vehicular movement and advised motorists to use the nearby Gokhale Bridge as an alternative. Emergency teams were deployed to pump out water, but the flooding once again highlighted the recurring monsoon challenges faced by Mumbai residents.
Questions Raised Over Civic Preparedness and Delayed Repairs
The widespread waterlogging has reignited concerns about the effectiveness of pre-monsoon civic work. Residents pointed out that several low-lying areas, including Bhandup and surrounding neighborhoods, experienced flooding soon after the rains began. Overflowing drains reportedly pushed dirty water onto roads, creating foul smells and making commuting difficult.
Adding to the criticism, former corporator Captain Malik revealed that a written request had been submitted to Mayor Ritu Tawde in May 2026 seeking urgent repairs to a subway in Ward No. 170. The request highlighted water leakage and structural issues that affected hospital visitors, students, senior citizens, and local residents. Critics argue that the lack of timely action contributed to the current situation, exposing shortcomings in monsoon preparedness.
Rain Brings Relief but Power Outages Trouble Bhiwandi Residents
While Mumbai battled waterlogging, neighboring Bhiwandi and its rural areas experienced continuous rainfall from the night of June 23. The showers brought cooler weather and relief from the intense summer heat. However, heavy rain also led to power supply disruptions in several villages, including Kawad, Dumadapada, and nearby localities.
Residents reported being without electricity for nearly 16 hours, affecting mobile charging, drinking water supply, and everyday activities. Power utility teams were working to restore services, but prolonged outages left many frustrated. The situation reflects the dual impact of the monsoon season—offering climatic relief while simultaneously testing urban and rural infrastructure.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.