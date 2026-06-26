Meteorologists have noted that the monsoon's northward advance has temporarily slowed, with the current monsoon trough passing through Surat, Indore, Mandla, Daltonganj and Motihari. Rainfall distribution on both sides of the monsoon line remains uneven, resulting in below-expected precipitation in several areas.

According to weather models, Mumbai is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall over the next few days, with occasional short-duration heavy showers. However, widespread heavy rainfall may take a little longer to develop.

The IMD has indicated that conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance further into additional parts of the Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next three to four days. Across Maharashtra, rainfall activity is expected to continue over the next few days, with varying intensity ranging from light showers to heavy rain in some locations.