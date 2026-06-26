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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Orange Warning Issued for Six Districts as Monsoon Slows Down
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Although the southwest monsoon has covered the entire state, its advance has slowed temporarily. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for six Maharashtra districts, warning of heavy rainfall
Orange Alert Issued for Six Districts
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Solapur, Latur and Dharashiv districts, where heavy rainfall is likely over the next 24 hours. While monsoon showers continue to benefit agricultural regions, weather officials have cautioned residents in these districts to remain alert as intense spells of rain may occur at isolated locations.
Rain and Thunderstorm Activity Across Maharashtra
Apart from the orange-alert districts, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Kolhapur and Sangli. The ghat regions of Satara and Kolhapur may also witness stronger showers. Meanwhile, Dhule, Nandurbar and Jalgaon are likely to receive light rainfall.
In the Marathwada region, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli and Nanded are expected to experience moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Similar weather conditions are forecast across Vidarbha, including Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal, where gusty winds and lightning may accompany rainfall.
Monsoon Advance Slows, Further Expansion Expected
Meteorologists have noted that the monsoon's northward advance has temporarily slowed, with the current monsoon trough passing through Surat, Indore, Mandla, Daltonganj and Motihari. Rainfall distribution on both sides of the monsoon line remains uneven, resulting in below-expected precipitation in several areas.
According to weather models, Mumbai is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall over the next few days, with occasional short-duration heavy showers. However, widespread heavy rainfall may take a little longer to develop.
The IMD has indicated that conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance further into additional parts of the Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next three to four days. Across Maharashtra, rainfall activity is expected to continue over the next few days, with varying intensity ranging from light showers to heavy rain in some locations.
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