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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Revises Delhi Monsoon Arrival Date; Relief from Heat Expected Soon
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR residents may have to wait a little longer for the southwest monsoon, as the IMD has revised its arrival timeline. However, pre-monsoon showers, thunderstorms, cooler conditions are expected to provide relief
Monsoon Arrival in Delhi-NCR Delayed Until Early July
The southwest monsoon is now expected to reach Delhi-NCR during the first week of July, according to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Earlier forecasts had indicated that the monsoon would arrive by June 27, but changing weather conditions have pushed back its expected onset.
Despite the delay, residents are likely to witness frequent pre-monsoon activity over the coming days. Light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty surface winds are expected to keep temperatures in check and offer temporary relief from the ongoing heat.
Rain and Thunderstorms to Bring Relief from Heat
The IMD has forecast partly to mostly cloudy skies across Delhi-NCR over the next several days. Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely, helping reduce both heat and humidity. At present, no weather warnings have been issued for the region.
On Saturday, June 27, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40°C, while the minimum may remain near 26°C. Morning temperatures were close to 30°C, with humidity around 70 percent and light winds blowing at approximately 5 kmph. There is also a possibility of isolated evening showers between 4 pm and 7 pm.
Weather Outlook for the Coming Week
Delhi-NCR is expected to experience a gradual improvement in weather conditions over the next few days.
On Sunday, June 28, temperatures are likely to remain around 40°C during the day, with strong surface winds providing some relief. By Monday and Tuesday, the maximum temperature is expected to drop to around 38°C, while rain and thunderstorms become more frequent.
On Wednesday, July 1, the maximum temperature could fall further to around 36°C. Continued thunderstorm activity and rainfall are expected, indicating that the southwest monsoon is nearing the national capital and surrounding areas.
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