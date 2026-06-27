The southwest monsoon is now expected to reach Delhi-NCR during the first week of July, according to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Earlier forecasts had indicated that the monsoon would arrive by June 27, but changing weather conditions have pushed back its expected onset.

Despite the delay, residents are likely to witness frequent pre-monsoon activity over the coming days. Light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty surface winds are expected to keep temperatures in check and offer temporary relief from the ongoing heat.