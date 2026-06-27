A Pakistani national from PoK was apprehended by security forces near the LoC in Poonch and is being interrogated. Meanwhile, a high-level meeting reviewed security arrangements for the upcoming Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra in Katra.

Pakistani National Apprehended in Poonch

A Pakistani national was apprehended by security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Friday. The individual, identified as Mohd Sajad, son of Rafiq, is a resident of Polas in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He was intercepted after moving suspiciously during routine surveillance around the area.

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Security agencies are interrogating the Pok resident to determine his motives and background. Further details are awaited.

Security Reviewed for Vaishno Devi Yatra

Earlier, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Reasi Range, chaired a high-level joint security review meeting at Katra to assess and strengthen security and operational preparedness for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra ahead of SANJY 2026 and the anticipated surge in pilgrim footfall.

The meeting was attended by SSP Reasi, SP Katra, SDPO Katra, DySP Bhawan and senior officers from the Army, CRPF, Intelligence Bureau, CID, Railways, Traffic Police and representatives of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

SSP Reasi presented a comprehensive security grid and a detailed briefing on the security arrangements in Katra town, the Yatra route and the Holy Shrine.

A thorough review was undertaken of all security measures in place, including deployment en route, CCTV surveillance mechanisms, emergency response systems and coordination among stakeholder agencies.

Special emphasis was laid on the security of hilly terrains, high ridges and vulnerable locations surrounding Katra town, the Yatra track and the Holy Shrine.

The DIG directed intensified monitoring and strategic deployment of personnel at dominating heights and sensitive points to ensure effective area domination and prevent any security breach.

The deployment matrix along the entire route from Katra to Bhawan was also reviewed to ensure adequate coverage and a secure passage for pilgrims.

Regular inspections and verification of hotels, lodges, guest houses, homestays and other accommodation facilities were also emphasised.

The DIG underscored the importance of seamless inter-agency coordination, intelligence sharing and swift response mechanisms to effectively address any emerging challenges.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment from all participating agencies to ensure a secure, peaceful and devotee-friendly environment for pilgrims visiting the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.

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