VCK MLA Vanni Arasu slams DMK's A Raja for pushing the party toward the BJP's path. This comes as CM Vijay targets the DMK in the Assembly over corruption, prompting a walkout by DMK MLAs amid a heated session.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MLA Vanni Arasu on Friday criticised DMK leader A Raja's advice to party president MK Stalin, alleging that A Raja is attempting to steer the DMK towards the BJP's political path. "... The senior DMK leader has been making irrational statements after the party's election defeat. He is attempting to steer the DMK towards the BJP's political path," Arasu told reporters.

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Earlier, DMK leader A Raja publicly adviced party president MK Stalin to announce that the DMK will contest all future elections independently.

DMK MLAs Stage Walkout from Assembly

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLAs on June 23 walked out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly as Chief Minister Vijay targeted the Opposition while addressing the House. CM Vijay accused the Opposition leaders of "blame-game politics" and accused the past governments of corruption amid sloganeering by the DMK MLAs.

Amid ruckus in the House, Speaker JCD Pabhakar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLAs asked the DMK leaders to let the Chief Minister complete his speech. While DMK has accused the TVK of "horse-trading" as Secular Progressive Alliance partners Congress, CPI(M) and other parties joined hands with the ruling camp, Vijay maintained that CPI(M) and Indian Union Muslim League made their decisions independently.

CM Vijay Lambasts Previous Govt

Addressing the House during the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's Address in the State Assembly, CM Vijay said, "They say that secular parties are part of the government. They claim that we sent them and brought them in. They say that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Indian Union Muslim League made their own independent decisions. At the same time, they accuse us of having sent them and brought them in."

Targeting the previous MK Stalin government, Vijay said, "People repeatedly spoke about the absence of a Director General of Police (DGP). They kept saying it until they were exhausted. It is only under our government that a DGP has now been appointed. Drug abuse has increased. Who is responsible for that? Under whose control was the police department? Why was it not brought under control? The answer is known to their own conscience. In a democracy, questions can be raised in the Legislative Assembly. This is not a monarchy; it is a people's government. Everyone should understand that and speak in a balanced and fair manner. If administrative efficiency means intimidating people, silencing them, and engaging in corruption, then our government will certainly not do that."

Vijay also said that the corruption cases coming to light will be pursued and the TVK government "will not spare" the perpetrators involved. (ANI)