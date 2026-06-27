Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain and Strong Winds in Chennai
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds is expected to affect Chennai and five other districts of Tamil Nadu today, the IMD said, while fishermen have been advised against venturing into rough seas until June 30
Heavy Rain Alert for Chennai and Nearby Districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall along with strong winds in six districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The districts likely to be affected include Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, and Ranipet.
According to the weather department, the rainfall is being triggered by an upper-air trough extending from coastal Andhra Pradesh to central Maharashtra across Telangana and adjoining regions. As a result, isolated rainfall is expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the coming week.
More Districts May Receive Heavy Rain Tomorrow
The weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall in several other parts of the state on Sunday.
The hilly regions of Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli are expected to receive intense showers. In addition, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, and Kanniyakumari districts are also likely to experience heavy rainfall.
Residents in these areas have been advised to remain cautious, especially in locations prone to waterlogging and localized flooding.
Fishermen Warned as Strong Winds Continue Till June 30
The IMD has issued a warning for fishermen operating along the south Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, and the Comorin Sea.
Strong winds with speeds reaching up to 60 kmph are expected to continue until June 30. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea during this period due to rough weather and potentially hazardous sea conditions.
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