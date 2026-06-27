The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall along with strong winds in six districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The districts likely to be affected include Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, and Ranipet.

According to the weather department, the rainfall is being triggered by an upper-air trough extending from coastal Andhra Pradesh to central Maharashtra across Telangana and adjoining regions. As a result, isolated rainfall is expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the coming week.