Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Forecast for July 19
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall on Sunday, with thunderstorms and gusty winds likely in several districts. Chennai may receive light showers, while IMD has also issued coastal wind advisory
Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Chennai
The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu on July 19 due to two upper-air cyclonic circulations. One system is located over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining south Tamil Nadu, while another persists over north Kerala and nearby regions.
Moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph is likely over districts along the Western Ghats. Other parts of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, may experience isolated light rain with thunderstorms.
For Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with light rain likely in a few areas. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 35-36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain between 27 and 28 degrees Celsius.
Weather Outlook for the Next Three Days
According to the IMD, scattered rainfall activity is expected to continue through July 22.
On July 20, isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds.
On July 21, the Western Ghats districts are likely to witness moderate rainfall, while the rest of the state may receive isolated light showers with thunderstorm activity.
By July 22, moderate rain is expected to continue in the Western Ghats region, with light rainfall remaining possible in other parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
The weather department added that there is no significant change expected in maximum temperatures through July 22. Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to record near-normal temperatures, while some interior districts could remain 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal.
Fishermen Issued Strong Wind Advisory
The IMD has advised fishermen to exercise caution as strong winds are expected over coastal and offshore waters.
Along the north Tamil Nadu coast on July 19, wind speeds may reach 40-50 kmph, with gusts touching 60 kmph.
Similar conditions are expected over the southwest Bay of Bengal adjoining the north Tamil Nadu coast and parts of the west-central Bay of Bengal.
Over the east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea, strong winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely between July 19 and July 22. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into these sea areas during the warning period.
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