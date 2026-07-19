The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu on July 19 due to two upper-air cyclonic circulations. One system is located over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining south Tamil Nadu, while another persists over north Kerala and nearby regions.

Moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph is likely over districts along the Western Ghats. Other parts of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, may experience isolated light rain with thunderstorms.

For Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with light rain likely in a few areas. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 35-36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain between 27 and 28 degrees Celsius.