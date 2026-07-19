Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually distributed employment certificates to 180 trained nature guides. He said the move boosts local employment, reverse migration, and contributes to the vision of a self-reliant Uttarakhand through eco-tourism.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday virtually participated from the Chief Minister's Residence Auditorium in the Employment Registration Certificate Distribution Programme for trained Nature Guides, organised at the Phanto Zone of the Terai West Forest Division in Ramnagar. During the event, employment registration certificates were distributed to 180 trained male and female nature guides, an official release said.

A Boost to Local Employment and Self-Reliance

Congratulating the beneficiaries, the Chief Minister said the certificates are not merely employment documents but a recognition of the youth's skills, hard work, and commitment to nature conservation. He said nature guides are playing a vital role in generating local employment while contributing to the vision of a self-reliant Uttarakhand.

Dhami expressed satisfaction that many of the certified guides had returned to their villages through reverse migration. He said this reflects not only their individual success but also growing confidence, prosperity, and employment opportunities in Uttarakhand's rural areas.

Phanto Zone: A Model of Eco-Tourism

The Chief Minister said the Phanto Zone has emerged as an exemplary model of eco-tourism and community-based tourism. Its rich biodiversity, dense forests, serene environment, and abundant wildlife are attracting tourists from across India and abroad. He added that the destination is rapidly gaining recognition for tiger sightings, while the tree houses developed in the area are offering visitors a unique experience amidst nature, generating revenue for the state and creating economic opportunities for local communities.

He said the government's priority is to ensure that environmental conservation goes hand in hand with the prosperity of communities living in and around forest areas. Through eco-tourism, employment and self-employment opportunities are being created for local youth, women, homestay operators, small business owners, transport operators, local product manufacturers, and rural families.

State's Progress in Development and Employment

Referring to the completion of five years of his government, Dhami said Uttarakhand has achieved significant progress in development, good governance, employment generation, and public welfare. He said initiatives such as eco-tourism and nature guide programmes are helping provide dignified livelihoods to local youth within their own villages.

As the state's "Chief Servant," he said his continuous effort has been to ensure that young people find employment within Uttarakhand, remain in their villages, live with their families, and contribute to the state's development. The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is expanding tourism beyond conventional travel by linking it with employment generation, self-employment, local economic development, and reverse migration.

He said new opportunities are being created through homestays, winter tourism, adventure tourism, eco-tourism, wellness tourism, destination weddings, and spiritual tourism. He added that these initiatives have resulted in a 44 per cent increase in reverse migration, indicating that Uttarakhand's villages are becoming centres of new opportunities rather than merely places of memory. Dhami said creating employment opportunities in villages would help curb migration, boost tourism, strengthen local businesses, and contribute to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Uttarakhand.

Nature Guides as State Ambassadors

Highlighting the importance of nature guides, the Chief Minister said their responsibility extends far beyond accompanying tourists through forests. He described them as ambassadors of Uttarakhand's identity, guardians of its forests, partners in wildlife conservation, and representatives of the state's culture, traditions, and the spirit of Atithi Devo Bhava.

He said nature guides not only introduce visitors to wildlife but also inspire them to respect and protect nature, while raising awareness that forests and wildlife are invaluable assets for future generations.

A Vision for a Self-Reliant Uttarakhand

The Chief Minister called upon all nature guides and the people of Uttarakhand to strengthen their commitment towards protecting forests and wildlife, promoting environmental awareness, enriching rural communities, and connecting local youth with sustainable employment. He said the government's vision of making Uttarakhand the country's leading and self-reliant state through public participation and tourism promotion would be realised with collective efforts. (ANI)