A senior doctor warns that activist Sonam Wangchuk's health can become critical. Hospitalized during his hunger strike, Wangchuk shows signs of dehydration and 'compensated metabolic acidosis', making IV fluids and nutritional support essential.

Administering IV fluids and initiating nutritional support are essential for the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, a senior doctor at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital has said and noted that beyond a certain point, the situation can become critical for the patient.

Wangchuk was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday amid his ongoing hunger strike. He was brought to the hospital from Jantar Mantar by the Delhi Police on Saturday morning in a careful three-layered operation for essential medical care following the orders of the Delhi High Court.

Doctor Explains Medical Risks

Doctors had said earlier that Wangchuk remains conscious and clinically stable but is showing signs of dehydration and continues to refuse oral and intravenous fluid therapy despite repeated counselling. Dr. Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said the issued report also indicates "compensated metabolic acidosis."

"This clearly means that the body is being affected and is suffering from dehydration. Dehydration leads to increased lactic acid production and acidosis, which can impact kidney function. However, the use of the term 'compensated' implies that the body is still fighting the condition. Compensation occurs only when the body is actively trying to restore the imbalance. If the condition progresses to a "decompensated" state, it could become extremely harmful," he said.

"Once decompensation sets in, complications such as electrolyte imbalances, loss of consciousness (which could potentially lead to a coma), and injury or dysfunction of the liver and kidneys may occur. Therefore, it is crucial to address issues such as electrolyte imbalances, particularly involving potassium and other substances vital for organ function at this stage. If left untreated, the damage could become irreversible and seriously detrimental. At present, we are at a stage where the body is still fighting the condition. Therefore, administering IV fluids and initiating nutritional support are essential. Beyond a certain point, the situation could become critical for the patient," he added.

Official Statements and Continued Refusal

Wangchuk was admitted to the hospital at around 7.30 am yesterday. In a statement on Wangchuk's health, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said his family had not yet consented to the recommended medical intervention, despite repeated counselling by the treating team and an independent AIIMS expert.

The Ministry said Wangchuk continued to remain under close medical observation while efforts were being made to persuade him and his family to accept the recommended treatment at the earliest.

Leaders from several opposition parties had met Wangchuk at the protest site and while supporting his demands, had urged him to break his hunger strike. (ANI)