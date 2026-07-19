The Amarnath Yatra has been suspended on both routes due to a heavy rainfall warning from the IMD. The decision comes after four pilgrims were injured in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur.

Amarnath Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rain Warning

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday (July 19) officially suspended the Amarnath Yatra on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes to ensure the safety of pilgrims after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy rainfall across the Union Territory. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure in view of the inclement weather forecast predicted to ensure the safety of thousands of devotees travelling through the region.

Pilgrims Injured in Separate Road Accidents

On Saturday Morning, at least four Amarnath pilgrims were injured early Saturday morning after their vehicle crashed into a stationary truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur. The accident occurred at Sangoor Chowk when a Toyota Innova, carrying pilgrims to the Baltal base camp, rammed into a dumper parked along the roadside from behind. Police personnel rushed to the spot immediately after the collision. The injured pilgrims were rescued and shifted to the Associated Hospital at Government Medical College (GMC), Udhampur, for treatment.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Further details are awaited.

In another road accident, 18 pilgrims were injured after two Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) buses and a car carrying pilgrims for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra collided near the Chanderkote Langar Point on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Monday (July 13), officials said. A joint rescue operation was launched by the Civil Administration, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, following which all the injured were shifted to the district hospital for treatment.

The 57-day Amarnath Yatra began on July 3 and will conclude on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.