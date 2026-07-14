The IMD has predicted light rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Sindhudurg today. Palghar and Raigad are likely to receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms, while Ratnagiri may witness light to moderate showers.

In North Maharashtra, Dhule, Nandurbar and Jalgaon are expected to receive rain with thunderstorms. Nashik and Ahilyanagar are likely to experience light rainfall, with the Nashik Ghat region also expected to see thunderstorm activity.