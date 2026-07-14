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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Rain Likely in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Several Districts, Says IMD
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: After several rain-free days and rising temperatures, parts of Maharashtra are expected to receive rain once again. The IMD has forecast light to moderate showers and thunderstorms across several districts
Rain Forecast for Mumbai, Konkan and North Maharashtra
The IMD has predicted light rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Sindhudurg today. Palghar and Raigad are likely to receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms, while Ratnagiri may witness light to moderate showers.
In North Maharashtra, Dhule, Nandurbar and Jalgaon are expected to receive rain with thunderstorms. Nashik and Ahilyanagar are likely to experience light rainfall, with the Nashik Ghat region also expected to see thunderstorm activity.
Mixed Weather Across Western Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha
Weather conditions will remain uneven across the state. Pune and Solapur are expected to stay dry, while Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur and the Kolhapur Ghat region may receive light rain.
In the Marathwada region, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna are likely to witness rain with thunderstorms. Light rain is expected in Hingoli and Nanded, whereas Parbhani, Beed, Latur and Dharashiv are likely to remain dry.
No weather alerts have been issued for several Vidarbha districts, including Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia and Washim.
Monsoon Activity Remains Weak Across Most of India
The southwest monsoon continues to remain subdued across much of the country, with widespread heavy rainfall mainly limited to Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and the northeastern states.
The IMD has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Northeast India, West Bengal and Bihar during the next two to three days, while East Uttar Pradesh may receive heavy rainfall later this week. Rainfall activity is expected to remain weak across northwest, west-central and southern Peninsular India over the coming week.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand continues to face severe weather conditions. Heavy rain has triggered multiple landslides, blocking more than 100 roads, including two national highways. Restoration work is underway on the Yamunotri Highway, which has remained closed following a major landslide near Syanachatti.
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