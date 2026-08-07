Former Army Chief VP Malik lauded RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's interactive session for clearing misconceptions. Malik also supported Bhagwat's view on reviewing reservation policies for those who have already benefited from them.

Former Army Chief General VP Malik, reacting to the interactive session featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at an international youth organisation event, commended the mature approach taken to address various queries and underscored the overarching value of open conversation.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the former Army Chief highlighted that the discussion successfully cleared widespread misconceptions about the organisation and helped Gen Z understand that older generations provide guidance rather than opposition. He said, "The conversation was very good and the method that has been adopted... The replies were given in a very mature way... There were a lot of misconceptions about the RSS. Now those are removed. At least Gen Z should realise that the older people are only guiding, and they are not against you or what you are doing. The most important thing that he said, which is relevant to both Gen Z and organisational leadership, is that dialogue should be there...'

Former Army Chief on Reservation Policy

Aligning closely with the remarks made during the session, General Malik stated that individuals who have already reaped the advantages of existing quota policies should now step forward to give opportunities to those left behind. "I am on the same line as he mentioned that people who have already benefited from reservation policies should now give a chance to those who have not been able to benefit yet. Therefore, we need to have some kind of a change as far as our reservation policies are concerned," the former Army Chief added.

Jagdish Mukhi Praises IIMUN's Global Impact

On the other hand, former Governor of Assam, Jagdish Mukhi, praised the dynamic impact of the youth-led IIMUN organisation during a special event in Mumbai, expressing immense satisfaction over the remarkable global scale and educational advocacy achieved by the younger generation within a span of 15 years. "I am not just surprised but immensely pleased. I have witnessed a prime example of what the younger generation is capable of achieving. While young people are active in every sector, the way this organisation operates, making such significant progress within just 15 years, is remarkable," he said.

Jagdish Mukhi expressed optimism that the recent dialogue will accelerate the implementation of their core objectives. "They have expanded their operations to 40 countries and worked with schools across India, bringing education-related issues to the forefront and advocating for necessary changes. Following today's event, they are hopeful that their demands will be accepted sooner," Jagdish Mukhi added.

RSS Chief on Gen Z, Dialogue, and Domestic Policy

Meanwhile, the RSS chief said the young generation has an approach different from the older generation and seeks logic. "As far as my experience about Gen Z goes, when we were their age, we were habitual of accepting whatever the elders said we never questioned them. Now, Gen Z and Gen Alpha questions, they want logical answers and love...In democracy, this is the method. They call it 'debate' in English, we call it 'shastrarth' - there is no debate there, but there are two sides there: 'poorv' and 'uttar'. We look at all aspects and everyone has their own perspective, so a new dimension comes to light in every subject. So, we get so many opinions and counter-opinions, they together form total view of the truth. This should indeed happen," he said.

Stance on Reservation

Shifting focus to domestic policy during the question-and-answer session, Bhagwat addressed the ongoing discourse surrounding reservation in education and employment. Citing Dr BR Ambedkar, he stated that the policy must persist as long as systemic social discrimination remains. "I will go to what Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar thought about reservation. If we honestly follow his advice, then there is no problem. Reservation exists due to social reasons. As long as there is social discrimination, reservation will continue," he said.

He said reservation was introduced to promote social unity and should not become a subject of political contestation. "Politics should not be done over this. If all measures are properly implemented, soon its need would end. It will then be thought about. But politics was done over it, which creates bad blood. Actually, the measure was brought for social unity. The measure in itself is not wrong, but those who wield the sword are doing it in the wrong way intentionally. Unless that is cured, I don't see anything," he added.

Bhagwat and IIMUN Founder Rishabh Shah concluded their interaction and question-answer session with a 'Clock it' gesture. (ANI)