A viral video showing piles of plastic waste at Mahabalipuram Beach has sparked a major online debate about littering and waste management in India. Travel creator Joey Travels called it the dirtiest beach he had ever seen. Many agreed, saying civic sense must improve. Experts warn waste is a serious global problem.

A video from Mahabalipuram Beach in Tamil Nadu has sparked a huge conversation online about littering, public behaviour and India's growing waste problem. The video was posted by travel creator Joey Travels on Instagram. In the clip, he walks along the beach, showing sand covered with plastic bottles, wrappers, bags and other rubbish. Calling it "the most trashed beach" he has ever seen, Joey said the condition of the beach was deeply disappointing.

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A shocking sight on a famous beach

Mahabalipuram is one of India's best-known coastal destinations. It is famous for its historic temples, beautiful shoreline and large number of tourists.

But the viral video showed a very different side of the popular spot. Instead of clean golden sand and rolling waves, the beach was covered in waste. Plastic litter could be seen almost everywhere.

The clip quickly gained attention and was widely shared across social media platforms.

Civic sense under the spotlight

Joey said the issue was not about education. He pointed out that most people know littering is wrong. The real problem, he argued, is that many still choose to do it.

He also criticised the mindset that cleaning public places is only the government's responsibility. According to him, while proper waste management is important, individuals must also take responsibility for their actions.

Comparing regions across India

The travel creator made it clear that not every part of India faces the same problem. He praised several regions for being much cleaner, especially southwest India.

He specifically mentioned Ladakh, Sikkim and parts of the Northeast as places where public spaces are generally better maintained.

Many viewers agreed with his observations.

Internet largely supports the criticism

Social media users strongly backed Joey's comments. One popular response said civic sense should be taught as a school subject in India.

Others argued that anyone offended by the criticism was missing the real issue. Several users said the problem was not only littering but also the lack of proper waste collection and disposal systems.

Many expressed hope that younger generations would develop better habits.

The discussion goes far beyond one beach. Waste management is one of the world's biggest environmental challenges, even though it often receives less attention than other climate issues.

Poor waste handling damages land, pollutes water and harms wildlife. It also affects tourism, public health and local economies.

A global problem with serious consequences

Around the world, more than 2 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste are generated every year.

Experts, quoted by International Finance Corporation - a member of the World Bank Group, expect this number to rise by about 70 per cent by 2050.

Most of that increase will happen in developing countries, where waste systems are often under pressure. Rapid urban growth, industrial expansion and rising consumption are making the problem worse.

The climate connection

Waste is also a major climate issue. It accounts for around 20 per cent of human-related methane emissions globally.

Methane is far more powerful than carbon dioxide over the short term.

If waste is not managed properly, it becomes much harder to tackle climate change and meet international environmental goals.

A lesson from Mahabalipuram

The viral video has become more than just another social media moment. It has started an important conversation about personal responsibility, government action and the need for cleaner public spaces.

A beautiful beach should not become a dumping ground. The message is simple: keeping places clean is everyone's job.

As many users pointed out, change starts with small daily actions.

Throwing rubbish in a bin may seem like a tiny step, but millions of such steps can transform a country. Mahabalipuram's viral moment may be uncomfortable, but it is a reminder that honest criticism can often lead to positive change.